Queen Camilla’s behaviour towards Paul O’Grady that ‘shocked everybody’

Camilla, the Queen Consort, shocked everybody with her behaviour towards TV favourite Paul O’Grady, the star revealed.

The late comedian – whose show, Little Heroes, is on ITV tonight (Tuesday, August 1) – made the revelation after filming with Camilla for the Christmas special of his hit show last year.

The star met the Queen last year (Credit: YouTube)

Paul O’Grady and Queen Camilla

Paul and the Queen Consort appeared together back in December in the For the Love of Dogs festive special.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in December, Paul said: “Camilla’s a really funny woman — you can have a great laugh with her and you don’t feel like you’re on ceremony.

“I always get a big hug and kiss from her, too, which always shocks everybody.”

Paul’s revelation come before ITV aired a Christmas special of For The Love of Dogs featuring the telly fave and the royal.

Paul had a close relationship with Camilla (Credit: YouTube)

The Queen and Paul O’Grady

The special edition saw Camilla host a garden party at Clarence House to celebrate Battersea’s anniversary.

Viewers then got to see her joining Paul at Battersea’s Brands Hatch site in Kent. Together, they met some of the dogs struggling to be rehomed and assisted with their treatment and care.

Paul said: “In the 11 years that I’ve been filming at Battersea, I’ve never known it so busy.

“What’s worrying is, there are a lot of dogs in here who would be classed as hard to home. Dogs with disabilities, blind dogs, you name it, we’ve got them in here at the moment,” he then added.

A tribute to Paul was spotted in Liverpool (Credit: ITV)

Daughter of Paul left ‘teary eyed’ over tribute to her dad

Paul’s daughter, Sharon Moursley, was left “teary-eyed” recently after spotting a tribute to her dad in a Liverpool cafe last month.

Sharon was “taken aback” after seeing an “absolutely gorgeous” drawing of her father dressed as his drag alter ego Lily Savage at the Lucy In The Sky coffee shop.

A worker at the cafe told the Liverpool Echo: “She [Sharon] came over to the counter. She did look a bit teary-eyed, she’d been a little bit upset but she was happy.”

“She was like, ‘I’m sorry, I’m just taken aback, that’s my dad in the window.’ We couldn’t really believe it. She was just over the moon, she said [the drawing was] absolutely gorgeous. It must be lovely for her to realise how loved her dad was. Everyone around here remembers him. With Pride coming up, it’s a big thing,” they then continued.

“It was lovely that she was happy to see it. It must be heartbreaking for her. She was happy for us to get a picture of her with it outside when we asked,” they then added.

Read more: Paul O’Grady’s loving gesture to husband André before his death: ‘If anything happens to me, he is protected’

Paul O’Grady’s Little Heroes airs tonight (Tuesday, August 1) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

