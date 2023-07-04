Princess Kate steps out in stunning £1,950 blazer for Wimbledon appearance to honour close friend

Princess Kate stunned tennis fans as she made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon today (July 4).

The Princess of Wales, who was made patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2016, braved the rain for the second day of the tennis tournament.

She was certainly dressed for the occasion in a pretty white pleated skirt. This she matched with a white Mulberry handbag and white court shoes. But the star of the show was definitely her gorgeous £1,950 mint green blazer from the French label Balmain.

Princess Kate made her first appearance at this year’s Wimbledon (Credit: Shutterstock)

Royal fans couldn’t get enough of how lovely she looked. “Catherine and Wimbledon, my favourite combination!” One delighted viewer tweeted.

“Kate is the definition of class and elegance,” somebody else said. Many also likened Princess Kate’s blazer to a similar outfit worn by the late Princess Diana at Wimbledon.

Another gushed: “Kate is a style icon – even when she’s caught in the rain at Wimbledon.” Someone else added: “The Princess of Wales looks stunning in pastel green. It’s one of my favorite colours.”

Princess Kate makes Wimbledon appearance

Upon Princess Kate’s arrival at the All England club, she caught up with British tennis stars Emma Raducanu and Laura Robson. The princess was full of well-wishes for Emma, who has unfortunately been unable to compete this year due to injury.

She also reminisced about queuing up at the crack of dawn with her family to get Wimbledon tickets as a child.

Kate is the definition of class and elegance.

Shortly after, Kate headed over to Court 18 where she supported British number 1 Katie Boutier in her first round match against Australian Daria Saville.

The royal guest supported the British hopeful alongside tennis star Laura. Unfortunately, a classic British summer downpour meant the match had to be suspended.

Kate honours Roger Federer

Kate then headed to the shelter of Centre Court at Wimbledon, taking her seat in the royal box. There, she took part in the ceremony to honour recently retired Roger Federer.

Roger Federer joined Princess Kate in the royal box today (Credit: Shutterstock)

The eight-times Wimbledon champion was welcomed up to the royal box with a standing ovation. He was then invited to take a seat between his wife Mirka and Princess Kate. It is of course the first Wimbledon Championships since the Swiss star’s retirement.

Federer is a friend of Princess Kate’s and the two of them have taken part in many charity events together over the years. He is also close with the wider Middleton family, even attending her sister Pippa’s wedding in 2017. Kate has also previously joked that Roger is her mother Carol’s “heartthrob”.

In her role as royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Kate is expected to make several more appearances at Wimbledon throughout the competition this summer.

