Princess Kate left ‘mortified’ over her dad’s remark at Wimbledon

It’s no secret that Princess Kate is a big fan of tennis and will be one of the many famous faces making more appearances at Wimbledon this week. After all, she is a royal patron of the All England Club.

Kate is also good friends with professional tennis player Roger Federer.

Both of her parents, Carole and Michael, are a big fan of the sport too. Princess Kate’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton, has also previously been seen attending Wimbledon games with her.

Carole and Pippa denied the royal box?

When Kate attends a Wimbledon match, she is offered nothing but the best view in the royal box. Her family members are also invited.

While it’s likely that Kate’s family has many fond memories of Wimbledon, there was reportedly one occasion when they weren’t offered the seats they had hoped for.

In 2017, Carole and Pippa were only given standard seats for Andy Murray’s fourth-round tie against Benoit Paire.

As previously reported by Hello!, Carole and Pippa arrived at the game far too late to the match. Despite being a member of the royal family, All England Club’s strict rules state that any person that is late is banned from entering the box.

Thankfully, it didn’t seem to ruin their day as they were seen cheering for Andy during that match.

“I was mortified!”

It seems Kate has a story of her own that left her feeling embarrassed. This time, because of her father, Michael.

During a 2017 BBC documentary, Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon, Kate detailed a mix-up that left her feeling “mortified”.

My dad said very coolly: ‘Hi Pete’. I was mortified!

She revealed that her dad attempted to remain cool and calm when meeting former tennis player Tim Henman. “My father is not going to appreciate this, but we were walking past Tim Henman and we had just seen [Pete] Sampras play,” she said.

Kate continued: “My dad said very coolly: ‘Hi Pete’. I was mortified!”

Kate is turning heads with her fashion

Kate is no stranger to a killer fashion moment and appears to have all eyes on her during her appearance at Wimbledon today (July 4). She was joined by Laura Robson to watch Katie Boulter play against Daria Saville.

As reported by the Daily Mail, she upped her fashion game in a pleated white skirt and a mint-coloured Balmain blazer worth £1,950.

Oozing elegance from head to toe, fans on social media couldn’t help but have their say on her stylish ensemble. “Classy as ever the Queen,” one user tweeted. “[Kate] looks stunning in pastel green. It’s one of my favorite colours,” another user wrote. “Kate looks incredible at Wimbledon!” a third commented.

