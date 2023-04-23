Princess Kate’s traditional ritual for her kids’ birthdays

Kate, Princess of Wales reportedly has a traditional ritual for her kids’ birthdays – and it’s the sweetest!

The Princess of Wales is a proud mama to three – nine-year-old George, Charlotte, seven, and five-year-old Louis. And it turns out that there’s one tradition that Kate carries out every year on the night before her children’s birthday.

Kate will be busy getting things ready for Louis’ birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate, Princess of Wales’ ‘ritual’ for kids’ birthdays

With it being Prince Louis’ fifth birthday today (April 23) it’s safe to say that celebration preparations are in full swing – ready to give the youngster a day to remember.

So much so, that Kate may have stayed up late last night once the little ones headed off to bed. This is so she could revisit the tradition that she does every year – which is to make them their own birthday cake.

Louis will be celebrating his birthday on April 23 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Louis birthday

Kate revealed her tradition in 2019 when she and William appeared on a special BBC programme. The two appeared alongside baking expert Mary Berry. In the show, called A Berry Royal Christmas, she spoke about her love for baking and told Mary that when it comes to her children’s birthdays: “I love making the cake.”

She added: “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”

But with Princess Charlotte’s birthday just around the corner too, on May 2, it seems Kate will be staying up late again to whip up a birthday treat for Charlotte, who turns eight.

It comes after it was reported William and Kate might be leaving rehearsals for the coronation event a tad earlier than expected. And it’s all apparently down to daughter Charlotte.

The family of five will all be attending the coronation (Credit: YouTube)

Kate and William news

The King’s coronation rehearsals will reportedly be taking place between May 2 and May 5. They are set to be held in the ballroom of Buckingham Palace. As a result of the diary clash, an insider has claimed they are set to cut their first rehearsal short. This is to celebrate Charlotte’s birthday.

Speaking to OK!, the source claimed the royal couple do not want Charlotte’s birthday “to get buried in coronation hype”. The insider added: “They have ensured that Charlotte’s birthday will be celebrated properly during coronation week.

“Charlotte will be at school at Lambrook on that Tuesday. So the plan is to collect her at the usual time. And drive back to Windsor for a small party with her friends at Adelaide Cottage. It might even be a surprise party because staff have been told to keep it quiet.”

They also alleged that Lambrook, the school their children attend, will be letting pupils head off early for coronation weekend.

“The Wales family will head to London on Friday afternoon to prepare for coronation weekend in London. They are all very excited about it,” the source added.

