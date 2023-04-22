Prince William’s loving comment about Kate which leaves crowd gushing

Prince William has sent royal fans into a frenzy after he made a loving comment about his wife Kate.

The Prince of Wales, 40, and 41-year-old Princess of Wales are not strangers to leaving fans gushing over their relationship. Since saying their “I do’s” back in 2011, the two have kept fans hooked thanks to their sweet rapport.

And on Thursday (April 20), William was at it again when he made a sweet comment about his wife – leaving fans smitten.

William and Kate in Birmingham

Over the past week, William and Kate headed to Birmingham in order to celebrate its diverse culture by meeting future leaders in the arts and creative industries. During their visit to Brum, crowds flocked to see the royal couple in the city. On Thursday the pair hosted a reception at a restaurant in the city’s Jewellery Quarter.

And ahead of the reception, Kate and Will were greeted by royal fans outside. And it was there that William made a sweet comment about his wife.

In a clip captured by a Twitter user, Prince William can be seen speaking to the members of the public. As he worked his way through the crowd, one of them told William: “What an amazing outfit Kate has got on! It’s beautiful!” In response, he said: “Oh she always looks stunning.”

The crowd were left gushing as they let out an “awww”.

William leave fans gushing over Kate comment

As expected, fans couldn’t get enough of William’s sweet comment, with one writing: “He’s such a good man.” Echoing their thoughts, a second person added: “Ok now I am swooning.” Someone else wrote: “They are a beautiful couple and always look gorgeous.”

“What a lovely couple,” said a fourth fan, while another social media user wrote: “I hope Princess Catherine sees this and saves it in her phone! I’m sure he tells her every day!”

William ‘plays trick’ on restaurant customer

It’s been a jam-packed week for the royals in Brum. What’s more, earlier this week, fans were left in hysterics over William’s behaviour during a restaurant visit with Kate.

At the start of their trip, they headed to a local restaurant called The Indian Streatery. The two met the team as well as a group of local catering students from University College of Birmingham who are currently working there.

But one of the restaurant’s customers were greeted by the royal when trying to place an order – something they probably didn’t realise!

William and Kate visit restaurant in Birmingham

As Birmingham Mail reports, the future King showed off his comedic side when he decided to take a customer’s booking. As he took the hungry customer’s order, William was heard asking the customer: “Maybe half two? Half past two? In about an hour for two people?” Eventually William and the customer settled on 2.15pm, causing on-lookers to burst out in laughter.

Harry to join Prince and Princess of Wales at coronation

William and Kate’s visit to the Midlands comes after Prince Harry finally confirmed whether or not he will be attending Charles’ coronation.

Recently, it was finally revealed whether the pair will be attending the coronation after weeks of speculation. In a statement, Buckingham Palace confirmed that while Prince Harry will be attending the historic event, Meghan won’t be. Instead, the Duchess of Sussex will remain in the US with their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th,” a statement from the palace said. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

