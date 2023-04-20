Royal fans in hysterics over Prince William’s behaviour during restaurant visit with Kate

Prince William amused royal fans with his behaviour during a restaurant visit with Kate today.

The 40-year-old Prince of Wales and 41-year-old Princess of Wales have stepped out for the first time since Harry’s bombshell coronation announcement. Heading to Birmingham, William and Kate aimed to celebrate its diverse culture by meeting future leaders in the arts and creative industries.

But one royal fan was left floored after they had a surprise interaction with William a.k.a the future King.

William answered a customer (Credit: Photo by Arthur Edward/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

William and Kate: Royals head to Birmingham

During their visit to Brum, crowds flocked to see the royal couple begin their eventual day in the city. The first stop on their visit was a local restaurant called The Indian Streatery. William and Kate met the team as well as a group of local catering students from University College of Birmingham who are currently working there.

But one of the restaurant’s customers were left with their jaws on the floor after they were greeted by the royal when trying to place an order.

As Birmingham Mail reports, the future King showed off his comedic side when he decided to take a customer’s booking.

As he took the hungry customer’s order, William was heard asking the customer: “Maybe half two? Half past two? In about an hour for two people?” Eventually William and the customer settled on 2.15pm, causing on-lookers to burst out in laughter.

One fan wrote online: “OMG! That’s too funny! I love Prince William’s sense of humour.” Another added: “That’s hilarious.”

Someone else said: “He has such a great sense of humour.”

Harry to join William and Kate at coronation

William and Kate’s visit comes after Harry finally confirmed whether or not he will be attending Charles’ coronation.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace confirmed that while Prince Harry will be attending the historic event, Meghan won’t be. Instead, the Duchess of Sussex will remain in the US with their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th,” a statement from the palace said. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Prince Harry will be attending without Meghan (Credit: Netflix)

Harry to leave coronation early?

However, although Harry will attend the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, according to reports, he won’t attend the coronation concert on May 7.

The Mirror claims that Harry will return to Meghan and their children in California. The coronation concert will take place on May 7. It will be hosted at Windsor Castle and broadcast live by the BBC. It will see global music icons and stars together to celebrate the occasion.

An insider claimed Harry won’t be in attendance at the concert as he’s only making a “fleeting visit.” They told the Mirror: “After much back and forth, Harry said that he would be returning for the King’s coronation. But it will only be a fleeting visit.

“Organisers have been told Harry won’t be attending the concert with the rest of the royal family, which is a great shame as it will be such a spectacular event.”

ED! contacted reps at the time for Prince Harry for comment.

Harry is said to be leaving the Coronation early (Credit: ABC News YouTube)

William and Harry to have talks at the coronation?

Many people have speculated whether Harry will have talks with his father Charles and brother Prince William during his visit to the UK.

Reports claimed that Harry had “peace talks” with the King before his coronation decision was announced. However, he apparently won’t have talks with the Prince of Wales. A royal commentator recently told Entertainment Daily that it’s unlikely the coronation will heal the alleged rift between the brothers.

Read more: William and Kate to have a well-deserved ‘break from the dramas’ after the coronation

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.