William and Kate to have a well-deserved ‘break from the dramas’ after the coronation

Prince William and wife Kate have been tipped to enjoy a well-deserved “break from the dramas” following the coronation of King Charles.

The huge royal event takes place on May 6, with Prince Harry flying over from the States to attend. He has been one of the main sources of drama in recent years.

Now one expert has predicted to ED! that the couple and their three children will take some time out. During this time it’s thought they will “concentrate” on their young family.

William and Kate to take well-deserved ‘break’

The upcoming few weeks will be hectic for William, Kate and their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Louis turns five this weekend (April 23) and Charlotte turns eight on May 2. As well as that, the coronation takes place just days later.

I think post-coronation a lot of the attention will be on the new King and Queen, allowing William and Kate and the family to have a break from the dramas.

Coupled with that, Prince William will be reunited with his estranged brother Prince Harry as he flies over for the huge royal celebration. So brand and culture expert Nick Ede expects that it’s only natural that William and Kate will be seeking some breathing space following the bank holiday weekend.

Nick told ED!: “I think post-coronation a lot of the attention will be on the new King and Queen. This will allow William and Kate and the family to have a break from the dramas that have been continuing for the past few years. They’ll be able to concentrate on building their own family and also going about the royal duties that they both do so well.”

Prince and Princess of Wales ‘really showing how to be royal’

The expert added that he feels the couple are a breath of fresh air for the royal family. Especially in the wake of the Meghan and Harry drama. Nick told us: “I think the Prince and Princess of Wales are really showing how to be royal in a well thought out way.

“They are commanding the attention in a positive manner. The children are always ones to melt the heart. The fact that they control the narrative using official images of the family stops the media circus in its tracks. Not only that, but it allows us to celebrate the family and the children,” he then added.

‘Perfect antidote’

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe echoed Nick’s sentiments about the Waleses. He told us: “William and Kate’s family are the perfect antidote to all the fuss surrounding the fall out with Meghan and Harry. There is no doubt the so-called Megxit rows have placed a greater emphasis on the Wales clan, whether deliberate or otherwise.”

