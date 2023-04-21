Alison Hammond admits William and Kate were left ‘arguing’ over her during meeting

Alison Hammond has revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton ended up jokingly ‘arguing’ over her during their meeting.

The This Morning presenter met the royals during their visit to Birmingham earlier this week. Speaking about the meeting on today’s show (April 21) of This Morning, Alison recalled how the Prince and Princess of Wales ended up ‘fighting’ over her.

Alison Hammond spoke on This Morning about her meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond on Prince William and Kate

TV star Alison explained: “We were just having a chat. We were talking about Aston Villa, talking about ‘Who do the kids support?’ Then I asked him again, ‘Do you want to come to my house for dinner?’

“He said, ‘What would you cook for me, Alison?’ I was like, ‘Well, I’d actually cook you some curry goat and rice, some banana bread.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah I’m definitely coming.'”

Will Prince William and Kate go round Alison’s for dinner?! (Credit: Splash News)

Alison then added: “Then when he went upstairs to take a photo because I said I want to have a selfie, he was there talking to Kate.

“He was there going, ‘Kate, Alison supports Aston Villa, she’s my best friend. And she’s asked us to go to dinner. Then Kate goes, ‘Yes I know, she’s already asked me to go to dinner.’ So they’re like arguing over me!

“They’re like saying, ‘Yeah I know she’s already asked us to go to dinner.’ So I think they’re really going to come to my house for dinner.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

Alison Hammond selfie with Prince William and Kate

Taking to Instagram before the show, Alison posted a surprise selfie with the royal couple.

In the snap, the trio can be seen posing with beaming smiles. Alison’s caption read: “These two are Everything !! @princeandprincessofwales. Thanks for popping by in birmingham . Next time dinner at my place! I’ll let you know full story tomorrow on @thismorning.”

Then Kate goes, ‘Yes I know, she’s already asked me to go to dinner.’ So they’re like arguing over me!

In addition, many of Alison’s followers gushed about how great the selfie was. One person said: “They’re so lucky to meet The Queen, HRH of Birmingham. Hope they curtsied!!”

And Ruth Langsford said: “Now that’s what I call a selfie!!”

Read more: Alison Hammond spills details on Kate, Princess of Wales’ coronation outfit after secret conversation

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.