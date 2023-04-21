Prince William, Alison Hammond and Kate
TV

Alison Hammond admits William and Kate were left ‘arguing’ over her during meeting

They're the best of friends!

By Gabrielle Rockson

Alison Hammond has revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton ended up jokingly ‘arguing’ over her during their meeting.

The This Morning presenter met the royals during their visit to Birmingham earlier this week. Speaking about the meeting on today’s show (April 21) of This Morning, Alison recalled how the Prince and Princess of Wales ended up ‘fighting’ over her.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on This Morning
Alison Hammond spoke on This Morning about her meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond on Prince William and Kate

TV star Alison explained: “We were just having a chat. We were talking about Aston Villa, talking about ‘Who do the kids support?’ Then I asked him again, ‘Do you want to come to my house for dinner?’

“He said, ‘What would you cook for me, Alison?’ I was like, ‘Well, I’d actually cook you some curry goat and rice, some banana bread.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah I’m definitely coming.'”

Prince William and Kate Middleton walking
Will Prince William and Kate go round Alison’s for dinner?! (Credit: Splash News)

Alison then added: “Then when he went upstairs to take a photo because I said I want to have a selfie, he was there talking to Kate.

“He was there going, ‘Kate, Alison supports Aston Villa, she’s my best friend. And she’s asked us to go to dinner. Then Kate goes, ‘Yes I know, she’s already asked me to go to dinner.’ So they’re like arguing over me!

“They’re like saying, ‘Yeah I know she’s already asked us to go to dinner.’ So I think they’re really going to come to my house for dinner.”

Alison Hammond selfie with Prince William and Kate

Taking to Instagram before the show, Alison posted a surprise selfie with the royal couple.

In the snap, the trio can be seen posing with beaming smiles. Alison’s caption read: “These two are Everything !! @princeandprincessofwales. Thanks for popping by in birmingham . Next time dinner at my place! I’ll let you know full story tomorrow on @thismorning.”

Then Kate goes, ‘Yes I know, she’s already asked me to go to dinner.’ So they’re like arguing over me!

In addition, many of Alison’s followers gushed about how great the selfie was. One person said: “They’re so lucky to meet The Queen, HRH of Birmingham. Hope they curtsied!!”

And Ruth Langsford said: “Now that’s what I call a selfie!!”

Read more: Alison Hammond spills details on Kate, Princess of Wales’ coronation outfit after secret conversation

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story. 

Related Topics

Alison Hammond Kate Middleton Prince William

Trending Articles

Nick Knowles on Lorraine and girlfriend at event
Nick Knowles breaks silence on engagement rumours as he addresses criticism over age gap with girlfriend
Paul O'Grady smiling, and his coffin in carriage
All the music played at Paul O’Grady’s funeral and the deeply personal reasons each piece was chosen
Kate Garraway looking sad with husband Derek
Kate Garraway admits husband Derek has ‘a long road ahead’ after return to hospital
Julian Clary attends star's funeral, Paul O'Grady smiles widely
Inside Paul O’Grady’s ‘very fitting send-off’ with ‘entertaining’ eulogy from pal Julian Clary
Paul O'Grady speaks to camera
New photo from inside Paul O’Grady’s ‘very sad’ private funeral released as loved ones share message
Paul O'Grady and his coffin
Paul O’Grady funeral: Star buried next to former partner and ‘best mate’ Brendan Murphy