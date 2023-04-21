Alison Hammond spills details on Kate, Princess of Wales’ coronation outfit after secret conversation

Princess Kate has hinted to Alison Hammond about what she’ll be wearing to the coronation, according to This Morning today.

TV personality Alison met with Kate, Princess of Wales, and her husband Prince William in Birmingham yesterday (Thursday April 20).

The Waleses were in the West Midlands for their first engagement since their Easter break. And Alison – who snapped a selfie with the pair – seemingly bagged a future royal dinner date after inviting them to dinner at her home.

However, when speaking about her encounter on ITV earlier on Friday (April 21), Alison revealed how she also found out a little bit more about what Kate is planning to wear at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Alison Hammond shared her findings with Dermot O’Leary and This Morning viewers today (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

This Morning today: Princess Kate coronation outfit hint

Speaking to co-host Dermot O’Leary, Alison spilled on her chat with Kate about what she reckons the Princess will wear. Alison also said Kate was enthusiastic about This Morning’s plans for the coronation, which include a broadcast from Weatherfield in a crossover with ITV’s biggest soap.

“I told her about the fact we’re doing our coronation party at Coronation Street. She was, like: ‘This is amazing, it is amazing!'” Alison gushed.

She went on: “I asked: ‘What are you wearing for the coronation?’ She was, like: ‘Well actually Alison, I am…'”

I feel like you’re going to wear blue.

But an excited Alison interrupted herself as she recalled her story! She continued: “Because I said to her: ‘I’m feeling like you’re going to wear blue. I said: ‘I feel like you’re going to wear blue.’ And she was, like: ‘There is a hint of blue.’ So I was, like: ‘Fantastic!'”

‘She was amazing’

Alison also mentioned how she and Kate got talking.

She explained: “Kate takes one side of the room and then William takes the other side. We went to talk with Kate and she came right over and straight away she made a beeline for me. I was like: ‘Yes I’m in there!’ She was smiling, she was amazing, she had a beautiful red dress on, which was lovely.”

Alison added: “We were talking about cocktails, she said she liked spicy cocktails, but doesn’t like sweet ones or anything like that.”

Kate and William walk together in Birmingham yesterday (Credit: Cover Images)

Additionally, a thrilled Alison declared she had asked Kate and Wills to pop round to hers whenever they fancy.

Alison said: “I invited her over to my house. I said: ‘Next time you’re in Birmingham, come over to my house, I’ll cook for you.’ She was, like: ‘I’ll definitely come.’ I was, like: ‘Really? This is the best day ever!'”

Furthermore, Alison also joked Kate and William were ‘in competition’ over her.

Alison went on: “When we went upstairs for a selfie, [William] was there talking to Kate. He was saying: ‘Kate, Alison supports Aston Villa. She’s my best friend and she has asked us to go to dinner.’ Then Kate goes: ‘I know. She’s already asked us to go to dinner.'”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

