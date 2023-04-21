Alison Hammond on This Morning, William and Kate smiling and waving
News

Alison Hammond delights fans with shock selfie with William and Kate as she makes them an offer

What a surprise!

By Gabrielle Rockson

Alison Hammond has delighted fans with a shock selfie with Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales.

Taking to her Instagram page, the This Morning presenter thanked the royals for paying a visit to Birmingham and even offered them dinner.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were recently spotted at the Indian Streatery in Bennetts Hill, Birmingham on Thursday (April 20), with Prince William even taking a customer booking.

Kate Middleton and Prince William walking
Kate and Prince William recently visited Birmingham (Credit: Splash News)

Alison Hammond delights fans with Prince William and Kate selfie

Under the snap with the royals, Alison’s caption read: “These two are everything!! @princeandprincessofwales. Thanks for popping by in Birmingham. Next time dinner at my place! I’ll let you know full story tomorrow on @thismorning.”

Taking to the comment section, many fans took to Alison’s comment section to gush about the photo.

One person said: “They’re so lucky to meet the Queen, HRH of Birmingham. Hope they curtsied!!” A second wrote: “YOU MET THE FUTURE KING AND QUEEN! Drop the mic.”

Another added: “Why is this giving me ‘Alison with lucky competition winners’ Alison is the actual royalty here babs.”

They’re so lucky to meet the Queen, HRH of Birmingham. Hope they curtsied!!

And a fourth user said: “@Alisonhammond55 exciting gorgeous photo of you all. William & Kate seem so natural & fun. Love this photo xx.”

Meanwhile, Ruth Langsford wrote: “Now that’s what I call a selfie!!” The Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account also left a comment. They said: “Always fun Alison, it’s always fun!”

Alison Hammond smiling
Alison Hammond will be starring in a stage production later this year (Credit: Splash News)

Alison Hammond new job announcement

Earlier this week, Alison also surprised fans with news about her new role. Taking to her Instagram page, she revealed that she will be taking part in the Birmingham Hippodrome production of Jack and the Beanstalk later this year.

She wrote: “Now this is exciting!!! @brumhippodrome have asked if I would like to be in their panto this year in my home town of Brum . Err let me think…. YES PLEASE!!!

“I’m so excited to be joining the team in “Jack and the beanstalk” it’s gonna be a Panto extravaganza, oh yes it is!!!”

Read more: Alison Hammond dealt blow over This Morning job as ITV warned to 'change up presenter dynamic'

