Alison Hammond admits ‘this is a dream’ as she makes big announcement after This Morning controversy

Alison Hammond admitted “this is a dream” as she announced a role in pantomime following her recent This Morning controversy.

The presenter shared the news on her Instagram and admitted she’s “excited” to land a role in Jack and the Beanstalk. Alison will be starring alongside Matt Slack and Doreen Tipton.

In an announcement on their Twitter page, the Birmingham Hippodrome said: “Queen of Birmingham @AlisonHammond to star in Jack and the Beanstalk!

This Morning star Alison will be starring in panto! (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

Alison Hammond announces pantomime role

Alison, 48, replied on her Twitter account: “This is a dream!! Panto in my home down of Birmingham at my favorite theatre Birmingham Hippodrome. My mum would have been thrilled.”

My mum would have been so proud and telling everyone so I’m letting you all know on her behalf!

In another tweet, Alison expressed her excitement. She wrote: “It’s official!! I’m doing panto in my home town of Birmingham at @brumhippodrome Jack and the Beanstalk as a fairy. Really hope I get to fly in.

“My mum would have been so proud and telling everyone so I’m letting you all know on her behalf! Hope you can come.”

This is a dream !! Panto in my home down of birmingham at my favorite theatre Birmingham Hippodrome . My mum would have been thrilled 🧚🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/oKfQBB1rwV — Alison Hammond (@AlisonHammond) April 19, 2023

Fans were delighted by the news. One person said: “Huge congratulations babe. Panto is such an important theatre experience for lots of people sometimes their first or only chance to go, and to see your smiley, happy, cheerful self with make their year.”

Another added: “I can’t wait to see you in this show you absolute icon. This is going to be amazing.” Meanwhile, a third wrote: “Literally the most exciting news.”

Alison has had a busy year so far after recently announcing she’ll host the next series of The Great British Bake Off. She said in a statement: “I’m meeting the bakers very soon, I’m joining The Great British Bake Off. I’m so very excited. As you can see all my colleagues are absolutely very speechless.”

Alison hosts This Morning with Dermot (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, more recently, Alison faced some criticism for comments about threatre on This Morning. During an episode of the show earlier this month, Alison, Vanessa Feltz, Dermot O’Leary and Nick Ferrari discussed the latest news.

One discussion in particular was about people singing in the theatre. It came after a Manchester theatre had stopped audiences from singing during The Bodyguard musical.

Speaking on This Morning, Alison had said she’d be “devastated” if she couldn’t sing and admitted she would consider not attending at all.

She later issued an apology on her Instagram. Alison said: “I want to apologise to anyone who I offended, especially the incredibly talented theatre performers, who I have the upmost respect for.”

