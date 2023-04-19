Alison Hammond looks concerned
TV

Alison Hammond dealt blow over This Morning job as ITV warned to ‘change up presenter dynamic’

'Only natural Alison will start to step away from the show'

By Robert Leigh

Alison Hammond, one of the most beloved hosts on This Morning, could ‘spread her wings’ beyond the ITV daytime series, a PR expert reckons.

Jordan James, CEO at Unlockd PR, warns fans that Alison might choose to appear on other programmes more and more. Furthermore, Jordan believes Alison – recently confirmed as the new Great British Bake Off host – could ‘take her talent elsewhere’ unless she becomes a focus for This Morning.

Alison Hammond grins alongside regular This Morning co-host Dermot O'Leary
Alison Hammond regularly co-hosts This Morning with Dermot O’Leary – but her appearances with Holly Willoughby have caught the eye, too (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Alison Hammond on This Morning

Reflecting on Alison’s earlier experiences of appearing on TV as a Big Brother contestant, Jordan noted she is “quickly catapulting herself to stardom and a place as a beloved national treasure”. Jordan also listed how Alison has won over This Morning viewers in a variety of roles on the show.

Alison Hammond and The Rock 'get wed'
Alison Hammond and The Rock ‘get wed’ during one of their memorable interviews together (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

He said: “The bubbly and infectiously hilarious star has become a firm favourite on This Morning. Her frankly chaotic antics as co-host have garnered her worldwide fame and adoration. From pushing a model into a river live on air, or running from the Italian police. To her side-splittingly funny interviews with A-listers like Harrison Ford and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson that beat any red carpet interview. She also has talent and ability to put even the most serious people at ease (including classically stoic Denzel Washington). And there’s her down-to-earth personality, too. Considering all of this, it’s no shock that she is being inundated with new gigs. It is more shocking that she hasn’t had these opportunities already!”

It was also recently confirmed that Alison will appear in panto in Jack and the Beanstalk. And Jordan suggests such opportunities are likely to increase – and could lure Alison away to other projects.

‘Alison is miles behind Phil and Holly when it comes to being the main star’

But will ITV be willing to share her even more with other broadcasters?

Jordan went on: “This Morning has been lucky enough to have Alison for so long. And ITV were smart to snap her up so quickly after leaving Big Brother. But I think Alison’s time at just ITV has come to an end as the nation asks for more.

I think Alison’s time at just ITV has come to an end as the nation asks for more of this enigmatic star.

“While Alison is being given the chance to present the main This Morning show more and more, she is still miles behind Phil and Holly when it comes to being the main star. So unless ITV is willing to change up the dynamic (a Holly and Alison combination would be perfect in my opinion) the show will have to accept her spreading her wings and taking her talent elsewhere.”

Read more: Alison Hammond admits ‘this is a dream’ as she makes big announcement after This Morning controversy

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Alison Hammond ITV This Morning

Trending Articles

Emmerdale's background and logo
Emmerdale star undergoes surgery for brain aneurysm
Jacob Stevens, who took on TikTok challenge, smiling and in hospital
Boy, 13, dies from Benadryl TikTok challenge as his dad makes plea
Kate Garraway smiling and Derek Draper looking towards camera
Derek Draper makes rare outing with wife Kate Garraway as they attend Elton John’s concert
James Jordan and Ola Jordan on Loose Women
James Jordan admits he’s ‘terrified’ over decision he and Ola have to make about daughter
Alison Hammond talking on This Morning with ED! exclusive badge
Alison Hammond’s time at ‘just ITV coming to an end’ as This Morning ‘needs to accept her spreading her wings’
Jacob Stevens, who took on TikTok challenge, smiling and in hospital
Boy, 13, dies from Benadryl TikTok challenge as his dad makes plea