Alison Hammond dealt blow over This Morning job as ITV warned to ‘change up presenter dynamic’

Alison Hammond, one of the most beloved hosts on This Morning, could ‘spread her wings’ beyond the ITV daytime series, a PR expert reckons.

Jordan James, CEO at Unlockd PR, warns fans that Alison might choose to appear on other programmes more and more. Furthermore, Jordan believes Alison – recently confirmed as the new Great British Bake Off host – could ‘take her talent elsewhere’ unless she becomes a focus for This Morning.

Alison Hammond on This Morning

Reflecting on Alison’s earlier experiences of appearing on TV as a Big Brother contestant, Jordan noted she is “quickly catapulting herself to stardom and a place as a beloved national treasure”. Jordan also listed how Alison has won over This Morning viewers in a variety of roles on the show.

He said: “The bubbly and infectiously hilarious star has become a firm favourite on This Morning. Her frankly chaotic antics as co-host have garnered her worldwide fame and adoration. From pushing a model into a river live on air, or running from the Italian police. To her side-splittingly funny interviews with A-listers like Harrison Ford and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson that beat any red carpet interview. She also has talent and ability to put even the most serious people at ease (including classically stoic Denzel Washington). And there’s her down-to-earth personality, too. Considering all of this, it’s no shock that she is being inundated with new gigs. It is more shocking that she hasn’t had these opportunities already!”

It was also recently confirmed that Alison will appear in panto in Jack and the Beanstalk. And Jordan suggests such opportunities are likely to increase – and could lure Alison away to other projects.

‘Alison is miles behind Phil and Holly when it comes to being the main star’

But will ITV be willing to share her even more with other broadcasters?

Jordan went on: “This Morning has been lucky enough to have Alison for so long. And ITV were smart to snap her up so quickly after leaving Big Brother. But I think Alison’s time at just ITV has come to an end as the nation asks for more.

I think Alison’s time at just ITV has come to an end as the nation asks for more of this enigmatic star.

“While Alison is being given the chance to present the main This Morning show more and more, she is still miles behind Phil and Holly when it comes to being the main star. So unless ITV is willing to change up the dynamic (a Holly and Alison combination would be perfect in my opinion) the show will have to accept her spreading her wings and taking her talent elsewhere.”

