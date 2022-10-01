Princess Kate had a close relationship with the Queen before she died aged 96 on September 8.

But their sweet relationship actually began way before people expect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Princess Kate and the Queen had a sweet relationship

The new Princess of Wales met Prince William during their university days at St Andrew’s between 2001 and 2005, and the two had a blossoming relationship.

Kate, 40, officially became part of the royal family in 2011, when she married Prince William, 40.

The two wed at Westminster Abbey in April 2011, with the proud Queen watching on as her grandson tied the knot.

However, her relationship with her late-grandmother in-law began years earlier.

Kate and the Queen had a sweet relationship over the years (Credit: YouTube)

Kate and the Queen’s relationship began way before people think

Speaking to The Telegraph in 2010, Kate recalled her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth – something she had to do on her own.

“I first met her at Peter [Phillips] and Autumn’s wedding. She was very friendly,” Kate said of the 2008 nuptials.

Due to a scheduling conflict, Prince William was unable to attend his cousin’s wedding. As a result Kate had the daunting task of meeting the monarch on her own.

“I first met her at Peter and Autumn’s wedding. She was very friendly.

“She had wanted to meet Kate for a while, so it was very nice for her to come over and say hello,” William added.

Kate’s first Christmas

During her first Christmas with the family, Kate decided to give the Queen homemade chutney as a gift.

She opened up on the ITV documentary Our Queen at Ninety, saying she was “worried” about her gift choice.

She said: “I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table.”

“I think such a simple gesture went such a long way for me and I’ve noticed since she’s done that on lots of occasions.

“I think it just shows her thoughtfulness, really, and her care in looking after everybody,” the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall said.

The Queen was reportedly impressed with Kate right from the beginning.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton told OK! Magazine.”The Queen was impressed [Kate] adored and loved William for himself, not for his title.”

Kate apparently impressed the Queen from the start (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince and Princess of Wales move to Adelaide Cottage

Both Kate and Will recently moved their family of five to Adelaide Cottage. It was reported that this was to be within a 10-minutes walk of the Queen’s Windsor Castle home.

Previously, the royal couple resided at Kensington Palace to be closer to the Queen when she had lived at Buckingham Palace.

Kate and the Queen took advantage of living so close to one another to enjoy each other’s company.

A source previously told US weekly: “Sometimes they’ll casually catch up over afternoon tea.

“But other times, they’ll have more formal meetings, where the Queen will give intense one-on-one training about taking on the crown.”

The Queen tragically passed away earlier this month (Credit: YouTube)

Princess Kate gave a statement

Last week (Friday September 23) Kate made a sweet statement about her late grandmother-in-law.

Appearing for the first time since the Queen’s funeral, Kate and Prince William thanked the people who prepared the Queen’s funeral in Windsor.

And revealed that she believes the late monarch was looking down on them when five rainbows appeared at Balmoral.

She said: “In Scotland, how many rainbows turned up? You hardly ever see rainbows up there, but there were five.

“Her Majesty was looking down on us.”

Prince William also said that he “choked up” when he saw Paddington Bear tributes to her Majesty.

Read more: Brother of Princess Kate shares touching way his family are paying tribute to the Queen

What did you think of Kate and The Queen’s relationship? Let us know over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix