Princess Kate has made a sweet statement about her late grandmother-in-law, the Queen.

The late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral took place earlier this week on Monday September 19.

Many royals, Prime Minsters, presidents and friends attended the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen was then laid to rest at St George’s Chapel in Windsor beside her husband Prince Philip, the Queen Mother, sister Princess Margaret and father King George VI.

Prince William and Princess Kate met with people who arranged the Queen’s funeral (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Kate gave a statement

Appearing for the first time since the Queen’s funeral, Kate, 40, and Prince William, 40, thanked the people who prepared the Queen’s funeral in Windsor.

In Scotland, how many rainbows turned up? You hardly ever see rainbows up there, but there were five.

And Kate revealed that she believes the late monarch was looking down on them when five rainbows appeared at Balmoral.

She said: “In Scotland, how many rainbows turned up? You hardly ever see rainbows up there, but there were five.

“Her Majesty was looking down on us.”

Prince William also said that he “choked up” when he saw Paddington Bear tributes to her Majesty.

The Queen died at Balmoral

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral in Scotland at the age of 96 on Thursday September 8.

Announcing the news, Buckingham Palace stated: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

This came after they had previously said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

King Charles III paid a sweet tribute after his mother’s death (Credit: Cover Images)

Tributes to the Queen

After the Queen’s death many royal family members paid their respects to the monarch.

King Charles III said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and much-loved mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Taking to Instagram, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice wrote: “We’ve not been able to put much into words since you left us all.

“There have been tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved Queen and our beloved Grannie.

“We, like many, thought you’d be here forever. And we all miss you terribly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

They added: “You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever.”

Read more: Prince Harry ‘missed chance to say goodbye to Queen due to row with Charles’

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.