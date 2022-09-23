Prince Harry reportedly missed a chance to say goodbye to the Queen after rowing with his dad King Charles.

Her Majesty passed away on September 8 at Balmoral in Scotland.

Members of the royal family rushed to be by her side, but sadly Harry failed to make it before she died.

New reports have now emerged claiming that Harry’s lateness was due to a heated argument with Charles over his wife, Meghan Markle.

Harry had reportedly insisted his wife be there on September 8, but Charles allegedly phoned to say it was “not appropriate”.

A row ensued, and it led to Harry missing the flight that his brother William was on.

Prince Harry reportedly missed seeing the Queen due to a row with King Charles (Credit: Splashnews)

As a result, he was told to make his own travel arrangements.

This meant that Harry landed at Aberdeen without Meghan at 6.35pm, minutes after the Queen’s death was announced worldwide.

Prince Harry ‘missed flight’ due to row with Charles

“Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight,” claimed a source.

“Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him whenever he is in the country. But Harry was so furious that he refused to eat with his father and brother.

“It was a massive snub. And he got out of Balmoral at the earliest opportunity to catch the first commercial flight back to London,” alleged the source.

The following morning, Harry was spotted catching a flight back to London at 9.45am.

ED! has contacted reps for a comment on this story.

Walkabout and meeting with Charles

Despite the row, William then asked Harry and Meghan to walk with him and Kate to see the flowers at Windsor Castle the following day.

Meanwhile, it’s been claimed that Meghan Markle later requested a private audience with the King.

Neil Sean, an entertainment correspondent who has appeared on NBC News and Access Hollywood, made the claims last week.

“She’d now like before they return back to California to have a one-to-one audience with King Charles III,” he said on YouTube. “That’s right—Meghan one-to-one with King Charles. You heard correct.”

‘It’s a very brave move from Meghan herself,’ Sean said. “It would be an opportunity to clear the air. And to explain some of the rationales behind what they’ve been doing over the last two years.”

King Charles is believed to have told Prince Harry that Meghan wasn’t welcome (Credit: Splashnews)

Royal fans to visit Queen’s final resting place

A 10-day grieving period followed before her funeral took place on Monday, September 19.

More than 30 million people watched the state funeral around the country, and four billion reportedly tuned in around the world.

Following her funeral, the late monarch has been laid to rest beside her late husband, Prince Philip.

Royal fans will be able to visit the Queen’s final resting place in the coming weeks.

St George’s Chapel will reopen to visitors on September 29 as part of a general tour of Windsor Castle.

