Tactical reason behind Princess Kate’s outfit for engagement with William today

Princess Kate caught the eye with her beige outfit as she visited Yorkshire with Prince William today (Thursday November 3).

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in Scarborough to support mental health services for young people.

It was their first joint appearance since their half-term break, during which it is thought they spent time at Windsor.

However, while all eyes were on the royals during their visit, one observer believes Kate manages to stand out without stealing the show.

Princess Kate stands with Prince William in her beige outfit today (Credit: The Royal Family Channel YouTube)

What Princess Kate wore: Her outfit today

Kate, 40, delighted dedicated followers of fashion on social media by wearing camel.

Her look included a beige overcoat – which she later removed – worn over a similarly tan-coloured turtleneck knit dress.

According to reports, her chic Max&Co coat retails for £460.

And it is believed her DeMellier London handbag costs £295.

Meanwhile, the belt she wore is thought to be £60 from Boden.

And her accompanying poppy for Remembrance Sunday comes with an unspecified donation!

However, one pundit claims there was a specific reason behind Princess Kate’s choice of outfit today.

The young people we’ve had the pleasure of meeting today will play a key role ensuring this funding gets exactly where it needs to go and makes a difference to communities across Scarborough now and way into the future. — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 3, 2022

Kate’s beige decision

According to behavioural and body language expert Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Slingo, the neutral tones Kate dress in were a “conscious” decision.

He also said there has been a change in the kinds of gestures Kate makes use of.

Darren said: “Kate seems even more comfortable and relaxed than ever before.

“She no longer uses pacifying gestures, which are self reassurance gestures she often used during her early years as a royal, such as touching her earlobe and rubbing her neck.

“We rarely see those gestures in Kate‘s behaviour now compared to ten years ago.”

Kate didn’t want to be the centre of attention today, an expert claims (Credit: The Royal Family Channel YouTube)

Darren also suggested Kate looking so at ease was also represented in what she was wearing.

He continued: “This signifies she has clearly developed confidence in who she is and what she is there to do.

Kate is conscious not to be the centre of attention, while still keeping elegant.

“Her decision to wear a neutral toned outfit also shows Kate is conscious not to be the centre of attention, while still keeping elegant.”

Prince and Princess of Wales ‘in sync’

Darren, dubbed ‘the Human Lie Detector’, also reflected on how the Waleses appeared in photographs taken during his visit.

He believes there are clues within the pics that evidence how strong William and Kate are as a team.

“In one of the photos from the visit, the two are completely mirroring each other’s posture,” Darren said.

He continued: “With one hand by their side and the other across the chest.

“This shows they are in complete synchronisation with each other, both smiling and looking into each other’s eyes.”

Read more: Kate and William return to duties with joint visit following ‘difficult’ family break

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.