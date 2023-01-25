Princess Kate smiling during royal engagement at Windsor Castle
Royals

Princess Kate distracts royal fans with appearance today following claim she could face ‘difficult’ year

The Princess of Wales was all smiles on Wednesday

By Rebecca Carter

Kate, Princess of Wales, stepped out for a royal engagement today and fans couldn’t get over her look.

Kate was at Windsor Castle on Wednesday morning to meet with experts, scientists and academics specialising in the early years sector.

They’ve been advising and overseeing the Royal Foundation’s work for Early Childhood.

Princess Kate smiling in black suit at Windsor Castle today
Princess Kate looked stunning in a black suit today (Credit: Daniel Leal/AP/Shutterstock)

Princess Kate today

The Princess of Wales looked stunning in a black blazer, black trousers and a white blouse.

Her brunette hair was styled to the side in loose waves.

Royal fans praised Kate’s hard work and gushed over her look today.

One person said on Twitter: “Beautiful, Princess of Wales.”

The Princess of Wales exuding confidence!

Another wrote: “Princess of Wales in her power suit. Gorgeous, elegant and regal.”

Someone else tweeted: “Glowing, Princess.”

Another added: “The Princess of Wales exuding confidence!” followed by a heart-eyed emoi.

“The Princess of Wales is going from strength to strength!” another commented.

Princess Kate speaking during royal engagement
Could the Princess of Wales face a ‘difficult’ year? (Credit: Sky News/YouTube)

Others praised the Princess’ work as one gushed: “Love that the projects will be backed up by experts too, it just makes it so much more credible.”

Another said: “And the Children’s Princess continues her work to help this and future generations.”

Kate facing difficult year?

It comes after an astrologer made a prediction about Kate’s year in 2023.

Speaking to FairBettingSites, Inbaal Honigman said: “For this coming year, Catherine receives the Tarot card called the 5 of Wands, also known as Lord of Strife. This means that the year won’t be an easy one for the busy mum.

Read more: William, Prince of Wales and Kate’s ‘sadly acted ritual’ alongside Harry and Meghan before rift rumours

YouTube video player

“She’ll be feeling a little overwhelmed. And although she won’t publicise her struggles, she’ll be requiring extra help around the home and her family.”

The astrologer added: “She’ll miss out on a few royal engagements due to physical overwhelm. There could be renovations at her house.”

What do you think of Princess Kate’s engagement today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. 

Related Topics

Kate Middleton Style

Trending Articles

James Jordan smiling and wearing a shiny silver leather jacket
James Jordan shares shocking before and after pictures of weight loss: ‘No I wasn’t pregnant in the first’
Emmerdale's Noah is looking shocked and, in a bubble, Zoe is looking stunned
Emmerdale spoilers: Bombshell news for Noah from his aunt Zoe Tate
Emmerdale's Cathy is looking upset and Bernice is looking shocked
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Cathy’s secret revealed as she makes huge confession
Bruno Tonioli and BGT judges for 2023
BGT issued warning over Bruno Tonioli announcement as viewers brand it ‘big mistake’
Susanna Reid and Julie Davies on GMB today
GMB today: Susanna Reid leaves studio to console tearful guest as Ed Balls hosts alone
Coronation Street's Stephen is looking worried and, in a bubble, Teddy is about to be murdered
Coronation Street fans spot big blunder amidst Stephen murder cover-up scenes