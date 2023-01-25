Princess Kate distracts royal fans with appearance today following claim she could face ‘difficult’ year

Kate, Princess of Wales, stepped out for a royal engagement today and fans couldn’t get over her look.

Kate was at Windsor Castle on Wednesday morning to meet with experts, scientists and academics specialising in the early years sector.

They’ve been advising and overseeing the Royal Foundation’s work for Early Childhood.

Princess Kate looked stunning in a black suit today (Credit: Daniel Leal/AP/Shutterstock)

Princess Kate today

The Princess of Wales looked stunning in a black blazer, black trousers and a white blouse.

Her brunette hair was styled to the side in loose waves.

Royal fans praised Kate’s hard work and gushed over her look today.

One person said on Twitter: “Beautiful, Princess of Wales.”

The Princess of Wales exuding confidence!

Another wrote: “Princess of Wales in her power suit. Gorgeous, elegant and regal.”

Someone else tweeted: “Glowing, Princess.”

Another added: “The Princess of Wales exuding confidence!” followed by a heart-eyed emoi.

“The Princess of Wales is going from strength to strength!” another commented.

Could the Princess of Wales face a ‘difficult’ year? (Credit: Sky News/YouTube)

Others praised the Princess’ work as one gushed: “Love that the projects will be backed up by experts too, it just makes it so much more credible.”

Another said: “And the Children’s Princess continues her work to help this and future generations.”

Kate facing difficult year?

It comes after an astrologer made a prediction about Kate’s year in 2023.

Speaking to FairBettingSites, Inbaal Honigman said: “For this coming year, Catherine receives the Tarot card called the 5 of Wands, also known as Lord of Strife. This means that the year won’t be an easy one for the busy mum.

“She’ll be feeling a little overwhelmed. And although she won’t publicise her struggles, she’ll be requiring extra help around the home and her family.”

The astrologer added: “She’ll miss out on a few royal engagements due to physical overwhelm. There could be renovations at her house.”

