William, Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton’s “never used to perform” when they were with Meghan and Harry.

However, as rumours of a rift emerged, the smiles the Waleses used around the Sussexes became “fake”, according to a body language expert.

William and Kate never performed around Meghan and Harry, an expert claims (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William, Prince of Wales and Kate ‘never used to perform’

Before Meghan was on the scene, William and Kate spent a lot of time with Prince Harry.

Even during the early days of the Duke of Sussex’s relationship with Meghan, the Cambridges were regularly seen with the royal couple.

According to body language expert Judi James, the Waleses “never used to perform” when they were around the Sussexes.

However, as rumours of a rift between the royal couples set in, the future King and Queen Consort began using “fake” smiles around the Sussexes.

“William probably never looked happier and more relaxed than when he was with Kate and Harry,” Judi told the Express.

However, this soon changed.

Rumours of a rift soon emerged (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate’s ‘fake smiles’ around Harry and Meghan

Looking at pictures of William and Harry together in 2016 and 2017, Judi came to the conclusion that William’s only “suppression” was that of trying not to laugh too much with his brother.

This was so as to create a good impression to those watching.

However, as rumours of a rift between the brothers emerged, this soon changed.

Smiles look forced and fake.

Judi says that as the years go on, the smiles shared between William, Kate, and Harry – and later Meghan – become “fake”.

“Smiles look forced and fake. There is no longer any need to suppress a shared sense of humour because the disconnect between the brothers is occurring,” she said.

The Cambridge’s have ‘fake’ smiles around the Sussex’s (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William, Prince of Wales and Harry rift

Looking at a picture of the royal couples walking to the church on Christmas Day, Judi said that the signs of a rift are clear to see.

“The walk to church on Christmas Day was a sadly acted ritual aimed at showing the press and public that there were no rifts, even though there clearly were,” she said.

She explained that while William and Harry are walking in a line, they are ignoring each other.

Fast forward to September 2022, when the Sussexes and Cambridges made a shock appearance together to greet crowds after the Queen’s death.

Judi says that there was hardly an attempt to hide signs of a rift.

She said that they walk as two couples, rather than a foursome, showing clear signs of “almost total disconnection”.

