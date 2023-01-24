Catherine, Princess of Wales will become “overwhelmed” during a “difficult” 2023 at points, according to a celebrity psychic.

Astrologer Inbaal Honigman predicts, via Tarot, that the Princess of Wales will endure “struggles” in her personal life.

And this could mean she needs assistance for her family, which includes Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Furthermore, the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall might even miss royal engagements.

Nonetheless Ms Honigman also reckons Kate will definitely be on hand for her father-in-law King Charles’ Coronation.

And what’s more, the event could also prove a boost for her personal popularity following claims she and husband Prince William are not held in as high regard following the recent publication of Spare.

Psychic claims Princess Kate will require ‘extra help around the home and her family’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Catherine, Princess of Wales news

Speaking to FairBettingSites, Ms Honigman claimed: “For this coming year, Catherine receives the Tarot card called the 5 of Wands, also known as Lord of Strife. This means that the year won’t be an easy one for the busy mum.

“She’ll be feeling a little overwhelmed. And although she won’t publicise her struggles, she’ll be requiring extra help around the home and her family.

“Wands are cards that are assigned to the fire element, which means that the future Queen will find inner strength every time things feel a bit too much.”

She’ll miss out on a few royal engagements due to physical overwhelm.

Ms Honigman went on: “She’ll miss out on a few royal engagements due to physical overwhelm. There could be renovations at her house.”

Princess Kate ‘will display humility during the Coronation’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘May is the most difficult month for Kate’

The psychic also forecast matters could be at their most acute for Kate in late Spring.

“May is the most difficult month of the year for the Duchess,” she said.

Ms Honigman also suggested Kate should reach out for assistance.

She added: “As a Capricorn that doesn’t like to show vulnerability, the Princess dislikes asking for help. But it is advisable that she does.

“This card is connected with the planet Saturn, which controls karma and patience, and the sign Leo, which is a sign of pride.

“This shows that Catherine will display humility during the Coronation, which will win her a multitude of new fans.”

Read more: Princess Kate fans hit out as she’s accused of stealing Prince Harry’s thunder

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.