Princess Kate fans hit out as she’s accused of stealing Prince Harry’s thunder

Princess Kate fans have defended the royal on Instagram after she was accused of stealing Prince Harry’s thunder.

This week the Princess of Wales welcomed the England Wheelchair Rugby League team for a reception at Hampton Court Palace.

The event was held in honor of the team’s win at the Rugby League World Cup Final in November 2022.

At the time, they scored a huge win when they beat France and became world champions against the odds.

It marked the England team’s first World Cup win since the Wheelchair tournament began in 2008.

Kate took to Instagram to share a picture of herself chatting with some of the team.

Princess Kate faced trolling by a Prince Harry fan (Credit: Splashnews)

Princess Kate accused of stealing Harry’s thunder

However, one frustrated fan of Prince Harry hit out at Kate for attempting to “copy” Harry’s work with Invictus.

“Invictus was Harry’s thing now look at Kate. Shaking my head. These people!” commented one of Harry’s fans.

However, Kate’s followers were quick to jump to her defense in response.

One replied: “Did I miss the Invictus banner?”

While a second responded: “Invictus Games is purely for serving or veteran military. This is England Rugby.

How childish of you… Grow up!

“Harry is still involved with Invictus, and before you shout me down I’m friends with the current Invictus captain and I work for the military so I do know a little more than is posted on social media.”

A third said: “How childish of you… Grow up!”

Kate’s fans defended her on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews)

Meanwhile, Kate’s latest appearance comes after her brother recently slammed Harry and Meghan Markle.

Following the release of their Netflix documentary, Gary Goldsmith said he felt “dirty” watching it.

He told Mail Online at the time: “I think Catherine and William will be feeling deeply wounded. They love Harry, they miss him.

“He is family and, despite this attack, I believe they’d still welcome him and Meghan back.”

He also noted how he felt the docuseries was “inauthentic”.

Goldsmith continued: “I found it to be a self-pitying whinge-fest. I feel magnificently disappointed with them and their complete lack of respect for the Queen, who was unwell when they were filming this.”

