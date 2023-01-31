Princess Kate in red, and Giovanna Fletcher smiling
Royals

Princess Kate’s moment with Giovanna Fletcher defended by royal fans

The Princess of Wales launched a new campaign

By Rebecca Carter

Princess Kate stepped out for an event last night to launch her Shaping Us campaign.

She was joined by a host of famous faces including Giovanna Fletcher, Zara McDermott and Professor Green.

Kate was launching her campaign as part of her Early Childhood foundation.

Prince William looks at Princess Kate during royal engagement
William and Kate stepped out last night for the campaign launch (Credit: Photo by Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Princess Kate campaign

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account shared photos from Kate’s campaign launch last night.

The photos showed the couple meeting with celebrities who are supporting the cause.

In one image, I’m A Celebrity winner Giovanna and Kate are seen holding each other’s arms as they talk.

The post was captioned: “Just a few hours until the Shaping Us campaign begins…

Giovanna Fletcher and husband Tom at movie premiere
Giovanna, pictured here with husband Tom, was at the event (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images)

“Wonderful to bring together some of those who’ve been on the early years journey from the start, alongside a few new faces, for a sneak peek at the very special film at the heart of #ShapingUs.

“Stay tuned tomorrow for more!”

Fans were quick to comment on the photos, with some people pointing out that stars touching the royal.

One person commented: “I thought people weren’t allowed to touch royals?”

Kate, Princess of Wales during Philip sevice in polka dots
Kate has launched a new campaign (Credit: Cover Images)

However, many defended Giovanna as one said: “There are photos all over the internet of the royals hugging all sorts of people from all walks of life and backgrounds.”

Another added: “More to do with the late Queen Elizabeth and her generation. The younger royals are much more relaxed about it.”

Someone else said: “Someone doesn’t remember Diana,” referring to the late Princess Diana who was known for hugging members of the public during royal outings.

Giovanna also shared the photo of herself and Kate to her Instagram page alongside a heartfelt caption.

She wrote: “Three years ago I sat down with the Princess of Wales to talk about her passion for the Early Years and her experiences of motherhood.

What did Giovanna say?

“Last night she launch #ShapingUs with @earlychildhood which focuses on how important the years of 0-5 are in terms of shaping us into the people we become.

“This isn’t something just for parents to read up on and think about, it’s for everyone – both in understanding why we are the way we are, and in looking at what we can do to help the adults of tomorrow.”

She added: “It’s in the way we interact with others in our community, it’s in the way we support parents and guardians, include children and just show each other love, compassion and respect.”

