Tension between Princess Kate and King over upbringing of royal children?

There was reportedly “tension” between Princess Kate and the King over the upbringing of the royal children.

A royal commentator’s claims came during a Channel 5 documentary about the Middleton family.

‘Tension’ between Princess Kate and the King over upbringing of royal kids?

Back in 2021, it was hinted that there is tension between Kate and the King over the upbringing of her children.

Jennie Bond and Tom Quinn made the claims in the Channel 5 documentary – When The Middletons Met The Monarchy.

During the documentary, Quinn suggested that Kate goes to her mother, Carole Middleton, for “help, advice, and guidance” about her kids. This is rather than going to King Charles and Camilla for advice.

Quinn suggested that this could be due to the royal family being “too formal and stuck in its ways”.

“I suspect everyone thinks that in terms of the children, the royal family will inevitably have the most influence, but that is entirely wrong. It will be the Middletons that have the influence because the royal family is too formal, it’s too stuck in its ways,” he said.

Tension between the royal family and the Middletons?

Jennie Bond then continued. “I suppose there is a little tension at times between who gets to see the grandkids the most,” she said.

“Kate will always turn to Carole for help, advice guidance, and just get together and romping around with the kids – possibly before she would get together with Camilla and Charles,” she then added.

Meanwhile, royal expert Richard Kay spoke about how important Kate’s parents – Michael and Carole – are to William too.

“Prince William has said, ‘Look I am not always going to be available for the royal family, I have another family and that is Mike and Carole Middleton and that is very important to me and Kate and my children’,” he said.

Princess Kate and William being ‘used’ by Prince Andrew

Over the weekend, William and Kate were pictured in the same car as Prince Andrew. These snaps have sparked speculation that Andrew is being welcomed back into the royal fold. This is after having been left out in the cold for a couple of years.

PR expert Jordan James of UnlockdPR has suggested that Andrew is “using” the Waleses. He suggested that he’s doing so to get the public back on his side.

“The photo-op with Prince Andrew isn’t necessarily a misstep for the future King and Queen, I’d say it’s more of a calculated gamble,” he exclusively told ED.

“It could signal an attempt to rehabilitate Andrew’s public image, leveraging William and Kate‘s widespread popularity as a sort of ‘Royal PR shield’,” he then added.

“Essentially, they’re banking on their own goodwill to act as a conduit for Andrew’s potential re-entry into public favour,” he then said.

