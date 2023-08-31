Final four words the late Queen said to Sarah Ferguson: ‘She just got so annoyed’

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has revealed the final four words the Queen said to her before she died in September 2022.

It was announced earlier in the summer that the Duchess of York underwent a mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis.

Her spokesperson announced while thanking medical staff: “The Duchess is receiving the best medical care, and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.”

Sarah Ferguson underwent a mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year (Credit: The Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube)

It was later reported that Fergie felt “lucky to be alive” – and that she refers to her reconstructed breast as ‘Derek’.

Since then, Sarah has indicated her self-esteem has been transformed due to her surgery.

And she also shared words of advice from her late ex mother-in-law she has reflected on following her operation.

Sarah Ferguson attending the late Queen’s funeral last year (Credit: Cover Images)

Sarah, Duchess of York opens up about mastectomy

Fergie’s op was carried out at King Edward VII’s Hospital in London. Speaking recently on the final episode of the first series of her podcast Tea Talks, she admitted that the surgery has aided her deal with “self hatred”.

Sarah also noted how she was compared to Princess Diana in the 1980s – and how that affected her.

However, following her op, Sarah suggested she appreciates herself more than then.

Furthermore, she gave an indication of how the Queen regarded her – and guidance the late monarch offered her.

The Queen’s words to the Duchess of York continue to resonate with Prince Andrew’s ex wife (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Final words from the Queen’

Sarah explained in her podcast appearance: “You’ve got an enormous scar, but you like yourself… You like yourself a lot.”

The grateful ex-wife of Prince Andrew went on: “You’ve got a badge of office, you just are what you are, and… of course, the last thing that the Queen said to me [was]: ‘Just be yourself Sarah.’

The last thing that the Queen said to me was: ‘Just be yourself Sarah.’

“And she saw it. She just got so annoyed when I wasn’t being myself. And that’s probably when I got into all the pickles. But now I am myself and I’m just so lucky to be able to be myself.”

Additionally, Sarah added: “I’m very lucky that my sister sent me to the mammogram because that was something which saved my life.”

Sarah also reflected on how having a part of her body “cut off” affected her perspective.

She indicated it helped her ‘wake up’ and: “Stop worrying, stop self-hatred, stop self-doubt, stop all these things. Stop not liking yourself.”

Back in March, it was reported Sarah vowed to always ‘be there’ for Andrew – and his mother was aware this.

Sarah told the Telegraph: “[The Queen] knew. I will always be there. Always. Because I love her.”

