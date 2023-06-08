Princess Kate’s touching gesture to mother whose daughter tragically took her own life

Princess Kate has made a touching gesture to a mother whose daughter recently took her own life.

Issy Phipps passed away last month. Her mother Sarah Renton has hailed her late daughter as “a real breath of fresh air” and a young woman who was “owning life”. But Issy also suffered with depression, which meant “everything was harder than it was supposed to be”.

Mrs Renton, who is is a rugby coach, met the Princess of Wales yesterday (Wednesday June 7) as Kate visited Maidenhead Rugby Club.

And it has subsequently been reported that, following their conversation, Kate will carry out a sweet tribute to Issy.

Kate made the trip and took part in a game of “walking rugby” as part of her Shaping Us early childhood campaign.

She wore sports gear – including a light blue top, navy blue tracksuit bottoms, and trainers – and her hair up in a ponytail for the engagement. She was also joined by rugby players Courtney Lawes and Danny Care for the event.

When Kate was introduced to Mrs Renton, the coach of the Maidenhead under-14s team, the poignant exchange was also captured on camera. At one point Kate reached out and offered a supportive hand on Mrs Renton’s shoulder. And she also extended her arm to embrace Kate, too.

‘Mental health is such an important issue’

Mrs Renton also gave Kate a pair of star-shaped earrings, made by her cousin in Issy’s honour.

And, according to reports, Kate – also the Duchess of Cambridge – has promised to wear them, appearing to be moved as she hugged Mrs Renton.

The Telegraph reports that Mrs Renton told reporters afterwards: “My daughter Issy took her own life on May 29. The proceeds from the earrings are going to a charity called Brave Minds, a mental health charity that supports children using the platforms of rugby clubs. Mental health is such an important issue.

“She was wonderful, Issy – a real breath of fresh air. She had wonderful, wonderful friends; surrounded herself with the best people.

“Issy was owning life, doing so well in her A-levels. She was going to do an elite rugby programme. She played touch rugby for England and got a gold medal in the summer. But she was also struggling with depression. Everything was harder than it was supposed to be.”

Mrs Renton also said Issy’s loss was affecting a lot of people connected with the club, but “we are getting through it together”.

She added: “The Princess said she would wear the earrings. She is very passionate about what she does. It was so great that she came down here today.”

If you are struggling with your mental health, contact the Samaritans online. Or call 116 123 from any phone for free.

