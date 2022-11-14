Princess Kate’s ‘concerned gesture’ towards Camilla during Remembrance service revealed

Princess Kate made a “concerned gesture” towards an anxious Camilla during yesterday’s (Sunday, November 13) Remembrance service, a body language expert has claimed.

The Princess of Wales joined other royals at the Cenotaph on Whitehall as they paid their respects yesterday morning.

Kate and Camilla were at the Remembrance Service yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate and Camilla attend Remembrance Service

Yesterday morning saw Kate and Camilla attend the annual Remembrance Service.

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen Consort stood on the balcony of the Foreign Office, which overlooks the Cenotaph.

They watched as King Charles – and other royals – laid wreaths as they paid their respects.

It was, of course, Charles and Camilla’s first time paying their respects since the death of Her Majesty the Queen in September.

Kate and Camilla both wore black coats and hats. Both had three poppies pinned to their coats too.

However, according to a body language expert, it was clear that yesterday’s service was a nervy one for Camilla.

But, luckily for the Queen Consort, her daughter-in-law, Kate, was there to provide an air of calm.

Kate made a ‘concerned gesture’ to a nervous Camilla yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate makes ‘concerned gesture’ to ‘anxious’ Camilla

Body language expert Judi James spoke to the Mirror about what she’d seen from Kate.

“Watching from the balcony Camilla combined signals of regal duty with some rituals of anxiety,” she said.

Judi then went on to say that as Camilla’s wreath was laid, she offered a “subtle” smile of “acknowledgment”.

The body language expert also claims Camilla offered Kate a “fond smile” as the 40-year-old spoke to her.

“Otherwise though there were gestures of open anxiety from Camilla. She looked unable to keep totally still and spoke to Kate at one point but while looking straight ahead rather than turning to her,” Judi then said.

“Kate turned her head quickly in a gesture of polite concern. Kate’s calm and very still body language was in contrast to Camilla’s nervous movements that showed the most in the fluttering of her hymn sheet as her two hands fiddled with it throughout.”

Meghan wants Kate to appear on her podcast (Credit: ITV)

Kate to appear on Meghan’s podcast?

Kate’s appearance at the Remembrance Service comes just days after it was claimed that she could be appearing on Meghan Markle’s podcast in the near future.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly hoping that her sister-in-law will appear on her podcast, Archetypes, according to a royal expert.

Neil Sean, a royal expert, has claimed that Kate was asked to appear on the podcast during the Sussexes’ recent trip to the UK.

“While [Meghan] was over here, staying in Windsor at their [Frogmore] cottage, she put out a request to the Princess of Wales, according to that good source, to appear on a forthcoming episode of Archetypes,” Neil said in a YouTube video.

“Apparently she could have the whole episode to herself, how generous, and, as ever, we have to say allegedly.”

However, Neil did hasten to add that Meghan has yet to hear back.

It would definitely be a big boost for ratings, that’s for sure!

Read more: Kate Middleton sunbathing scandal: Royal fury over Donald Trump’s dig at ‘stupid’ Kate

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.