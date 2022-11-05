The Kate Middleton topless sunbathing pictures may have been leaked a decade ago, but a new book has alleged Prince William was furious over Donald Trump‘s claims his wife “only has herself to blame”.

The pictures were published in French magazine Closer in 2012.

They were taken while William and Kate were on a private holiday at a secluded villa in France.

The couple ended up winning damages over the publication of the pictures.

However, a new book has now apparently shed light on William’s reaction to Donald Trump’s cruel comments about Kate.

And King Charles – then Prince of Wales – was said to be livid at Trump, too.

Kate Middleton topless sunbathing scandal: What happened?

William and Kate were granted around £90,000 in punitive damages after the pictures of Kate sunbathing topless were published in France.

Prince William said at the time: “My wife and I thought that we could go to France for a few days in a secluded villa owned by a member of my family, and thus enjoy our privacy’.”

And an official statement reiterated their fury.

It rad: “The incident is reminiscent of the worst excesses of the press and paparazzi during the life of [Princess Diana], and all the more upsetting to the Duke and Duchess for being so.”

Donald Trump branded Kate ‘stupid’

However, tweets sent by Donald Trump at the time – years before his presidency – angered the royals, it has been claimed.

He also alleged that Kate was sunbathing nude and not topless.

Trump tweeted: “Kate Middleton is great – but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the nude – only herself to blame.”

He then added: “Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!”

Kate Middleton is great – but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the nude – only herself to blame.

He also commented on the pictures on American TV.

He said: “While we’re all fans of Kate, can you imagine why she would ever be out in the nude?

“Why would she be standing in the nude in a swimming pool or wherever she was. She’s Kate. It’s terrible what they did, it’s terrible to take pictures, but boy, how can you do a thing so stupid?”

Now William and Charles’ reaction has been ‘revealed’ – and Prince Harry was furious too, it’s claimed.

Excerpts from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming biography The King: The Life of Charles III revealed the tweet sparked “torrents of profanity” from the trio.

“Trump’s criticism of Kate resulted in what one Clarence House butler referred to as ‘torrents of profanity’ from both Prince Charles and his sons,” Andersen wrote, according to Newsweek.

The ‘Prince of Whales’

Further revelations were also made in the book.

It’s claimed Charles was “disappointed” after Trump branded him the “Prince of Whales”.

Trump suggesting he “could have nailed” Princess Diana also “didn’t help”.

Furthermore – and surely as a result of the triple whammy of digs – the royal family allegedly tried to “discourage” Trump’s planned visit to the UK in 2017.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

