Kate Middleton has travelled the world on official royal tours with husband Prince William.

But where does the busy mum of three go when she wants a little downtime?

Well, thanks the pandemic, their family holidays over the past couple of years have been pretty close to home.

But that wasn’t always the case – and Kate did come a cropper with a topless photo shocker on a trip to the South of France that ended in a legal dispute.

The royals recently holidayed on beautiful Tresco Island (Credit: Cover Images)

Where does Kate Middleton go on holiday?

Kate’s most recent trips have been to the Isles of Scilly. It’s somewhere she visited on a royal tour with William back in 2016.

This time around, Kate and Wills took their three children – George, Charlotte and Louis – with them for a stay on Tresco Island.

The gorgeous archipelago sits off the coast of Cornwall. Tresco is the only one of the isles’ five inhabited islands that’s privately owned.

While on the island the family were spotted riding bikes.

This is something William did as a youngster back in 1989 with parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana and younger brother Prince Harry.

Where are their more far-flung destinations of choice?

The Caribbean island of Mustique has long been a favourite destination for the Middleton family.

It’s a private island in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

As fans of The Crown will have seen on screen, the island does has royal connections.

William’s great aunt Princess Margaret loved the island and often holidayed there.

One royal commentator revealed: “The Caribbean island had become a favourite with the Middletons thanks to its old-fashioned charm – and the fact that it is totally private.

“While other Caribbean destinations had been modernised, Mustique was still the exclusive and luxurious destination that had been a favourite of Princess Margaret and Mick Jagger.”

William and Kate are thought to have honeymooned on North Island in the Seychelles (Credit: Splash News)

Where did Will and Kate go on honeymoon?

First things first… The couple got engaged during a trip to Kenya.

He is thought to have proposed to Kate in the autumn of 2010 at the Rutundu Cabin in the foothills of Mount Kenya.

The couple signed a guestbook that sits at the foot of Mount Kenya, with Kate writing: “Thank you for such a wonderful 24 hours!

“Sadly no fish to be found but we had fun trying. I love the warm fires and candle lights – so romantic. Hope to be back soon.”

So when it came to their honeymoon, the couple just had to go one better.

As a result, it’s thought they stayed in the Seychelles on the privately owned North Island.

It’s home to 11 luxurious villas and offers a complete escape from the outside world. Villas cost more than £5,700 per night.

They were first pictured together skiing in Klosters (Credit: Shutterstock)

Where did they go on their first holiday?

Kate and William were first pictured together as a couple in 2004 in the Swiss ski resort of Klosters.

It’s long been dubbed the favourite ski resort of Prince Charles and it was here that William and Kate were first pictured together publicly.

Holidays haven’t always been idyllic for Kate, though (Credit: Splash News)

What happened when topless pictures of Kate Middleton were published?

The couple’s idyllic holiday bubble burst when they were holidaying at a 640-acre private estate in Provence, the South of France, in 2012.

Kate was sunbathing topless but little did she know that half a mile away a photographer had their lens trained on her.

French publication Closer published them, reportedly after the British tabloids turned them down.

And the royals quickly sued.

In a statement read out to court, Prince William said: “In September 2012, my wife and I thought that we could go to France for a few days in a secluded villa owned by a member of my family, and thus enjoy our privacy.

“We know France and the French and we know that they are, in principle, respectful of private life, including that of their guests.

“The clandestine way in which these photographs were taken was particularly shocking to us as it breached our privacy.”

As a result, the publication was ordered to pay the couple €100,000 in damages.

