Princess Kate, the Princess of Wales, will host a special Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, it has been announced.

The event, taking place on On Thursday December 15, will recognise the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the United Kingdom.

The ceremony will also highlight the impact that coming together to support others can have for us all.

The service will also include a touching tribute to the late Queen, following her death earlier this year.

Princess Kate to pay tribute to the Queen

The Princess of Wales will lead the carol service, which will be held at Westminster Abbey.

In addition, the event aims to combine traditional and modern elements to bring together people of all faiths.

Royal charity The Royal Foundation will be supporting the event.

Additionally, the carol service will celebrate the joy that human connection can bring, creating legacies of humility and kindness and giving comfort to those in times of difficulty or loss.

And, as members of the Royal Family will be in attendance, the night will celebrate the life and reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In a tribute to the monarch, the service will highlight the values she demonstrated throughout her life. These include empathy, compassion and kindness.

The Abbey will also be welcoming many inspirational guests for the event, including charity workers, community volunteers, frontline workers and armed forces personnel.

In addition to these guests, workers from The Royal Foundation’s key focus areas will be represented at the event.

These include those working in familial support, childhood development and mental health awareness.

Westminster Abbey will be kitted out with festive decorations and beautiful Christmas backdrops for the carol concert.

Viewers are in for a very special festive treat.

Alongside other entertainment, the world-renowned Abbey Choir are due to perform some of the nation’s most beloved carols.

The event will also feature captivating musical performances and poignant readings delivered by a range of special guests.

When can Brits watch the concert?

Despite taking place in mid-December, the special event will not be broadcasted until Christmas Eve.

ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning Kate Rawcliffe encouraged people to tune in to the service:

“It is a real honour to be the broadcast partner for the Royal Carols again this year.

“Viewers are in for a very special festive treat,” she said.

Of course, 2022 will mark the first Christmas since the Queen’s passing, so will surely be a poignant one for the royal family.

It will also mark the first time that King Charles has delivered the traditional Christmas Day message.

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will air Christmas Eve on ITV and ITVX.

