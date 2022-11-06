Princess Kate to appear on Meghan Markle’s podcast after ‘generous’ offer from Duchess of Sussex?

Could Princess Kate be about to appear on Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast?

That’s what the Duchess of Sussex is said to be hoping amid claims she has issued a request for Kate Middleton to appear on her podcast.

The former actress releases her Archetype podcast weekly with a different female guest.

And shock reports suggest that she wants her sister-in-law Kate to appear.

Princess Kate to appear on Archetypes?

Each guest helps Meghan “explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back”.

Royal expert Neil Sean claims the Princess of Wales was asked to appear during the Sussexes’ recent visit to the UK.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he claimed: “While [Meghan] was over here, staying in Windsor at their [Frogmore] cottage, she put out a request to the Princess of Wales, according to that good source, to appear on a forthcoming episode of Archetypes.

“Apparently she could have the whole episode to herself, how generous, and, as ever, we have to say allegedly.”

He added: “It, kind of, makes sense if you think.

“In Meghan’s eyes, this is because she based it along the idea of two Duchesses, as they then were at that point, and of course talking about how difficult it is to run a family, work-life [and] work balance.”

Meghan Markle ‘yet to hear back’

According to the expert, Meghan’s team reportedly felt it was a “good move” for ratings.

He added: “We’re not quite sure how this was relayed to the beautiful Princess of Wales. But according to Meghan, she felt they were progressing.

“If you recall back with that particular interview, she claimed that she was willing to forgive and move forward.”

Neil added that Meghan has “yet to hear back”.

However, he claimed that Meghan “understands maybe Catherine could even fit it in when she returns to the United States later this month for Earthshot [Prize]”.

Meghan bares her soul

In a recent episode of her podcast series Archetypes, Meghan talked about the pressure of being such a hot topic in the public eye.

She also went on to explain that being such a famous figure with children has caused her a sense of “crushing guilt“.

The podcast episode in question is titled Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom. It features Sophie Trudeau, the First Lady of Canada.

Meghan spoke to Sophie, whom she considers a “dear friend”.

The pair met in Toronto in 2015 during the city’s annual fashion show.

Meghan said: “She knows what it feels like to be a mum and a partner.

“And specifically a mum and a partner in the public eye, and also how crushing the guilt of expectations can become.

“The guilt that we feel as mother or as women, in general, is self-imposed,” she then added.

