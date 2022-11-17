Princess Kate comforts crying mother on royal visit as she admits ‘I wish we could do more’

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, comforted a mother during a recent royal visit.

Kate was visiting the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre this week when she shared a heartwarming exchange with a mother.

The future Queen Consort chatted to groups of Ukrainian families sitting at tables in the centre to listen to their experiences regarding the war.

However, one story, in particular, appeared to touch Princess Kate greatly.

The Princess of Wales had a heart-warming encounter recently (Credit: Splashnews)

Princess Kate comforts emotional mother

Galina Bolebrukh arrived in the UK with her mother Iryne and three-year-old son Renat.

While chatting with Kate, she “wept” as she shared how she fled Ukraine with her family and a few clothes.

Kate placed her hand on her own heart and reportedly told the young mum: “I wish we could do more.”

She is also believed to have later told the mother: “Everything you’ve experienced is so understandable.”

Kate also later spoke with another group of women at the centre.

She told them: “It’s still all going on and you have loved ones and family in Ukraine, they still see the horrors of war every day.

“You’re showing resilience, I’m overwhelmed by how strong you all are,” added the royal.

Kate Middleton endured a tough topless scandal a decade ago (Credit: Splashnews)

Monarchy’s dislike of Trump ‘revealed’

Meanwhile, it comes as circumstances surrounding Kate’s topless pictures scandal recently came to light.

The pictures were published in the French magazine Closer in 2012 and sparked a major furore in the UK.

Now, a new book has now apparently shed light on the monarchy’s reaction to Donald Trump’s offensive comments regarding the incident at the time.

Trump made an offensive tweet around the time of the publication.

He said: “Kate Middleton is great – but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the nude – only herself to blame.”

He then added: “Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing? Come on Kate!”

The disgraced ex-President later added on TV: “While we’re all fans of Kate, can you imagine why she would ever be out in the nude?

“Why would she be standing in the nude in a swimming pool or wherever she was? She’s Kate. It’s terrible what they did, it’s terrible to take pictures, but boy, how can you do a thing so stupid?”

It’s now been revealed that William, Charles and Harry were all left enraged by Trump’s remarks.

Excerpts from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming biography The King: The Life of Charles III revealed the tweet sparked “torrents of profanity” from the trio.

“Trump’s criticism of Kate resulted in what one Clarence House butler referred to as ‘torrents of profanity’ from both Prince Charles and his sons,” Andersen wrote, according to Newsweek.

As a result of the drama, it’s also claimed that the royal family allegedly tried to “discourage” Trump’s planned visit to the UK in 2017.

Read more: Princess of Wales to pay touching tribute to the Queen at televised Christmas special

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.