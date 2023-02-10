Harry and Meghan smiling, Princess Eugenie in orange outfit for service
Royals

Princess Eugenie’s son August ‘looks just like’ Archie and Lilibet in new birthday video

Too much cuteness!

By Rebecca Carter

Princess Eugenie has shared a new video of her son August to mark his second birthday this week.

Little August turned two years old on February 9 and Eugenie paid tribute to her little boy on Instagram.

Eugenie, who is pregnant with her second child, shared a video which showed August walking around on a day out.

Princess Eugenie and August

In the clip, an excited August is seen running and doing a little jiggle.

At one point, he turns and looks at the camera as he gives a little smile.

August looks super cute in a black and white plaid shirt, jeans and boots.

Eugenie wrote: “Happy 2nd Birthday to our boy Augie.. you are our world’s greatest joy. Keep dancing and smiling my angel.”

Princess Eugenie smiling alongside Jack Brooksbank at event
Eugenie and husband Jack celebrated their son August’s second birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, fans in the comments couldn’t believe how much August looked like some of his relatives.

Many insisted that August is the spitting image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s children Archie and Lilibet.

Him and Archie have some similarities!!

Archie will celebrate his fourth birthday in May this year, while Lilibet will turn two in June.

One fan commented: “Omg he resembles Lilibet.”

Another wrote: “Looks like Harry’s son Archie.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dote on son Archie
Fans thought August looked like Archie, pictured here in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Someone else said: “Same face like princess Lilibet.”

Meanwhile, another gushed: “Him and Archie have some similarities!!”

However, another wrote: “What a sweetheart! You can definitely see how much he looks like his momma.”

One fan insisted to Eugenie: “He looks so like your late grandmother!! My first thought when he turned around and looked at the camera was that he looked like Elizabeth.”

August will soon become a big brother as Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting baby number two.

Princess Eugenie pregnant

Eugenie and Jack announced their happy news last month on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of August kissing Eugenie’s bump, she wrote: “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.”

Read more: Pregnant Princess Eugenie reveals ‘battle’ with son August as she bans item from her home

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace said at the time: “Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer.

“The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.”

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.

Related Topics

Instagram Jack Brooksbank Princess Eugenie

Trending Articles

Chas and Caleb Dingle in Emmerdale
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Chas lashes out at Caleb over Paddy
Emmerdale's Dominic Brunt is smiling at the soap awards, and in a bubble is Paddy looking sad
Emmerdale: Who is Dominic Brunt? Which co-star is he married to?
I'm A Celebrity star Sue Cleaver looking unimpressed on loose women
I’m A Celebrity star Sue Cleaver defends ‘offensive’ behaviour following complaints
Peter Faulding / Katy Rickitt presenting on GMB today
Nicola Bulley disappearance: Police slammed by GMB viewers after fresh news update
Prince Harry smiling in a grey suit
Prince Harry news: Furious Brits call for Duke of Sussex to be stripped of patronage
Emmerdale's Jeff Hordley and, in a bubble, is Caleb
Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley makes huge plea to soap bosses as Caleb’s true identity exposed