Royal fans issue plea to King Charles over Princess Eugenie as she shares intimate coronation pictures

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice’s appearances at King Charles’ coronation has left royal fans making the same plea.

Sisters Eugenie and Beatrice visited Chalfont St Giles for their Coronation Big Lunch, where they celebrated the recent coronation with royal fans. Princess Eugenie is currently expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Sisters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice attended a Coronation Big Lunch event (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice celebrate coronation

Princess Eugenie shared a set of photos celebrating the Coronation Big Lunch with Beatrice and members of the public. She captioned the post: “Beatrice and I had so much fun in Chalfont St Giles for their Coronation Big Lunch. It was amazing to see so many people celebrating and we are very grateful to have spent some time with children, fluffy puppies and so many well-wishers for the King and Queen.”

She added: “The concert was such a special way to end the day. What a beautiful way to honour the King’s life of service. Of course, my favourite part was seeing the big whale lit up in the sky.” The Princess included photos of her smiling alongside her sister, her mother Sarah Ferguson and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Sisters Eugenie and Beatrice attended the coronation ceremony on Saturday, entering alongside Prince Harry. Prince Harry was sat next to Eugenie’s husband during the ceremony.

Royal fans’ plea over Eugenie and Beatrice

Princess Eugenie’s Instagram post led many royal fans to make a plea over Eugenie and her sister. Many commenters called for the sisters to become working royals. One fan commented: “I think both of you should be working royals.” Another fan called for them to become working royals when Prince William eventually becomes king. They said: “Honestly, I think when William will be king you and Beatrice, Louise and James and maybe Peter and Zara will also be working royals for William.”

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice entered the coronation ceremony with Prince Harry (Credit: Sky News)

A third person wrote: “I think you and Bea should be working royals. Uncle Charles could certainly use your expertise and solidarity.” Another person added: “You, your sister and your mum are a credit to the royal family. Thank you for sharing your kindness with Harry at such an awkward time for him.”

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are not considered working royals as they are not paid to represent the royal family. While the question remains if the sisters will ever be made working royals, their father, Prince Andrew stepped down as a working royal in 2019. The Duke of York stepped down due to his controversial friendship with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

A PR Expert recently told Entertainment Daily that Prince Andrew is unlikely to be able to rehabilitate his reputation, after he was recently booed at the coronation. PR Expert Jordan James said: “Even if Prince Andrew shows genuine remorse or accountability for his alleged actions, the public is not forgiving. The crown could face the consequences if they were to continue to throw the now much-hated royal in our faces, losing both its reputation and credibility.”

