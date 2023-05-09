King Charles branded ‘insensitive’ over treatment of Prince Andrew: ’Not a good look!’

King Charles has been branded “insensitive” to the British public over his treatment of Prince Andrew at the coronation.

The Duke of York was met with boos by members of the crowd as he arrived at Westminster Abbey. Prince Andrew‘s appearance proved controversial due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein. He also faced sexual assault claims from Virginia Giuffre. He settled the case out of court and has always denied the allegations.

However, PR expert Jordan James, at Unlockd PR, has exclusively told Entertainment Daily that public has made it “clear” how they feel about Andrew. And he also warned Charles about Andrew attending any future royal events.

Prince Andrew was met with boos at the coronation (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Andrew ‘lucky to only receive boos’ at coronation

Jordan explained that the public has now made their feelings about Prince Andrew clear. He previously stepped back from royal duties. Jordan explained: “If Prince Andrew wasn’t clear about how the public felt about him after his recent scandal, his less than warm welcome at his brother’s coronation should have set him straight.

“From his ill-fated friendship with notorious sex offender Jeffery Epstein to his far-from-secret multimillion-pound out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre due to alleged sexual abuse. There is little love lost between the public and the now-disgraced royal. I think he was lucky to only receive boos at the event.”

I think the public opinion of Prince Andrew is clear – not even the royalists love him any more.

Jordan added that Andrew has fallen out of favour with even the most loyal royalists. He said: “Given that the boos were coming from thousands of royal fans, many of whom had spent nights camping to get even a glimpse of the royal family, I think the public opinion of Prince Andrew is clear. Not even the royalists love him any more.”

Jordan also said King Charles could be seen as “insensitive” and “nepotistic” for including his brother in the coronation. He explained: “The decision to have Prince Andrew at his coronation could backfire on the new King. While many appreciate that Andrew did have a right to attend, it could be seen as insensitive. It could show a lack of accountability for his involvement in the sex abuse scandal.”

King Charles was warned about the ‘insensitive’ decision to include Prince Andrew (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles warned over future events

Jordan added that Andrew’s attendance could be seen as a bad start to King Charles‘ reign. He explained: “Although Prince Andrew was not involved in the proceedings and was not present on the balcony with other royals, the decision to allow him to attend at all could see the new King called out for being nepotistic and ignoring the rather open distaste for his brother. It isn’t a good look for his rather new reign.”

Jordan also warned that it may be better for Prince Andrew to avoid future events. He said: “If the royal family are smart, they should keep Prince Andrew hidden away from any and all public events. His presence could be seen as highly insensitive. The reality is that he likely will have to attend some events by default due to his royal connections. But the crown would be smart to limit his appearances in all other instances, limiting him to only the must-have events that cannot be avoided.”

He added: “I also think it would be wise to keep him away from instances where he will be under the public eye or representing the crown. Both for the benefit of the public and that of the crown – think the Buckingham Palace balcony.”

The future of Prince Andrew’s reputation

Jordan went on to warn that it’ll be difficult for the Duke of York to ever rehabilitate his reputation. He concluded: “Even if Prince Andrew shows genuine remorse or accountability for his alleged actions, the public is not forgiving.”

He added that it may be a better idea to keep Andrew out of the spotlight: “The crown could face the consequences if they were to continue to throw the now much-hated royal in our faces, losing both its reputation and credibility.”

