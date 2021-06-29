Princess Diana wouldn’t have allowed sons Prince Harry and Prince William‘s ‘rift’ to get as far as it has, a royal commentator has said.

The brothers’ relationship is said to be strained and has become worse since Harry‘s tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview earlier this year.

Harry stepped back from royal life last year alongside his wife Meghan Markle, and has since hit out at his family on a few occasions.

He also said that he and William were on “different paths”.

However, Charles Rae believes Diana would have ‘banged their heads together’.

Diana would have ‘banged’ William and Harry’s heads together, says a royal commentator (Credit: Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com)

Princess Diana ‘wouldn’t have allowed Prince Harry and William’s rift to get this far’

Mr Rae told Entertainment Daily!: “I believe Diana would have quite a lot to say to her sons, including banging their heads together.

“I firmly believe she would have never allowed it to get this far.”

In addition, he said he believes Diana’s influence may have kept Harry and Meghan in the “family firm”.

Harry and William have reportedly had a strained relationship for a few years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He added: “I do believe Diana’s influence would have borne some fruit.

“Who knows perhaps Harry and Meghan would have stayed to continue working for the family firm.”

Diana would have shown Meghan the “good path ahead”

Speaking about what Diana would have thought about Harry’s wife Meghan, Mr Rae said he thinks the late Princess of Wales would have shown the Duchess the “good path ahead”.

He said: “I suspect that [Diana’s] influence would have had a stabilising effect on Meghan.

“She would have shown her American daughter-in-law the good path ahead.”

Meghan and Harry stepped back from royal life last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, it comes after claims Diana told her sons to promise to always be best friends and “never let anyone come between” them.

Diana’s psychic and friend Simone Simmons said in Robert Lacey’s Battle of Brothers book that the princess told her boys: “You must promise me that you will always be each other’s best friends.

“And never let anyone come between you.”

William and Harry apparently promised they would keep to that.

Diana reportedly wanted William and Harry to always be best friends (Credit: Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com)

On Thursday (July 1), the brothers will come together for the unveiling of a Diana statue at Kensington Palace.

The statue marks what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday.

