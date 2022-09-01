Princess Diana ‘wouldn’t be proud of William and Harry not speaking’ as her former butler makes sad claim

The former butler of Princess Diana has claimed that the late princess would be disappointed in her sons Prince William and Harry’s alleged strained relationship.

Paul Burrell appeared on TalkTV on the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death yesterday (August 31).

Princess Diana died 25 years ago on August 31, 1997 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Princess Diana’s butler

In the interview, Burrell was asked what Prince William and Prince Harry would be doing to mark the 25th anniversary of their mother’s death.

She wouldn’t be proud of the fact they’re not speaking and that they’re oceans apart

He replied: “It is an intensely private moment for the boys, and I think they’ll be commemorating their mother by speaking to their children and telling them how wonderful Granny Diana was.”

Meanwhile, he continued: “That rift is enormously sad for the people who care about William and Harry.

Paul Burrell claimed Diana would not be proud of her sons’ reported rift (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“I still care about both those boys, watching them grow from tiny babies into fine young men and watching them go out into the world; Diana would be so proud of that.”

However, he said: “What she wouldn’t be proud of is the fact they’re not speaking.”

He also said she wouldn’t like that William and Harry live “oceans apart”.

This is because she thought they’d stay “joined at the hip for the rest of their lives”.

25th Anniversary of Diana’s death

Prince Harry honoured his mother in a speech last weekend at the Sentebale Polo Cup charity competition in Aspen, Colorado.

He paid respect to his mother and expressed: “I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her.”

Harry continued on with Diana’s tireless charity work after her tragic death.

Meanwhile, in the speech, he also said: “Every day, I hope to do her proud. She was tireless in her work to support and destigmatize those experiencing HIV/AIDS. Fittingly, her favourite flowers were forget-me-nots.

“I hope we can remember my mother’s legacy by recommitting to those we serve, whoever and wherever that may be.”

