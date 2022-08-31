Meghan Markle and Princess Diana are more alike than we think – and Prince Harry‘s wife “no doubt” reminds him of his late mother, one expert has claimed.

On the 25th anniversary of her death, body language expert Darren Stanton has revealed the key traits of Princess Diana that are adopted by royals today.

And he pointed out the poignant way Meghan is very “similar” to the late princess.

Meghan Markle has adopted similar traits to Princess Diana over the years (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan Markle reminds Harry of Diana

Speaking to Betfair Casino, Stanton revealed the traits that Meghan has adopted over the years that are very similar to those of Diana.

One of the traits included Meghan’s ability to openly show her emotions.

Empathy is an endearing quality that first caught Harry’s eye about Meghan and no doubt reminded him of his mother.

He said: “Meghan is similar to Diana in the way she isn’t afraid to show her emotions – particularly when it comes to PDAs with Harry.

“She and Harry often make affectionate gestures towards one another publicly, holding hands, touching each other’s elbows or back – intimate areas to touch.”

Meghan Markle has the same humanitarian desires as Princess Diana (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Both women deeply care’

Meghan also shares the same desire to get involved with humanitarian efforts.

Darren explained: “Both women show they deeply care about humanitarian issues. ”

The body language expert then went on to explain that Meghan “no doubt” reminds her husband Harry of his mum.

Darren revealed: “Her capacity to show this same sensitivity and empathy is an endearing quality that first caught Harry’s eye about Meghan and no doubt reminded him of his mother.

“This seemed to have inspired Harry as we have seen both him and Meghan in recent years stepping forward to support causes close to their hearts.”

Prince Harry has adopted traits from his mother

Darren also revealed how Prince Harry is similar to his mother.

The expert claimed that both Prince Harry and Diana share similar body language.

He said: “If you were to split a screen and have images of Diana and Harry during appearances they’ve made, you’ll notice both tend to position themselves at the same level of those they are talking to.

“Even if it means kneeling or sitting down, and they are very tactile with those they are interacting with.”

How sweet!

Read more: Loose Women star Denise Welch declares she’s ‘sick of it’ after Meghan row and says ‘I’ll shout as loud as I want’

Do you think Meghan is similar to Princess Diana? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.