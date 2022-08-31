The anniversary of the death of Princess Diana is being marked worldwide today (August 31), but Prince Harry revealed how he plans to remember her with his children.

Harry paid poignant tribute to his late mother at an event over the weekend.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, lost his mum at the age of just 12. And now Diana’s youngest son has declared she will “never be forgotten”.

Prince William and Harry lost their mum when they were in their early teens (Credit: Splash News)

Death of Diana inspiration behind Harry’s charity

In a speech at the Sentebale Polo Cup charity competition in Aspen, Colorado, he honoured his mother Diana ahead of the anniversary of her death.

Speaking to the crowd, he said: “My dear friend Prince Seeiso [of Lesotho] and I founded Sentebale 16 years ago in honour of our mothers.”

He continued to admit the mission was to “support many of the most vulnerable young people on the planet – and to give them care and help them thrive”.

Harry’s plans to remember Diana on anniversary of her death

Harry then added that in the African language Sesotho, Sentebale means forget-me-not.

Of course, royal fans will recall that this was Diana’s favourite flower.

He then revealed how he plans to remember his mother.

I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her.

Harry continued: “Next week is the 25th anniversary of my mother’s death, and she most certainly will never be forgotten.

“I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it.”

The duke said he wants to share the day with his two young children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

He shares them with his wife Meghan Markle, 41.

Harry said: “I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her.”

Prince Harry wants his mum’s legacy to live on (Credit: Splash News)

Diana’s legacy lives on

Famous for her charity work, and generous, caring personality, Diana earned her the title of the People’s Princess.

But Harry hopes to carry on her legacy.

He said: “Every day, I hope to do her proud. She was tireless in her work to support and destigmatize those experiencing HIV/AIDS. Fittingly, her favourite flowers were forget-me-nots.

“I hope we can remember my mother’s legacy by recommitting to those we serve, whoever and wherever that may be.”

