Princess Diana’s heartwarming confession about Queen, William and Harry revealed in unseen letter

In an unseen letter, Princess Diana made a heartwarming confession about the Queen as well as her sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

The letter has been shared by Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell. Paul was Diana’s butler for 10 years until her death in 1997, and they were close friends.

Paul said Diana wrote the letter sometime between 1993 and 1997. In it, she shared her support for the monarchy.

Princess Diana letter

Paul shared the letter with OK! Magazine. In one passage, Diana reportedly wrote: “I so want the monarchy to survive and realise the changes that will take to put ‘the show’ on a new and healthy track.”

In another, she wrote: “I am here to support Mama [the Queen] and to bring W + H up in order to cope with the fast changing world we live in. I love my boys to death and hope that the seeds I’ve planted will grow and bring the strength, knowledge and stability that is needed.”

Speaking to the publication, Paul said: “She used to leave notes and letters for me all the time on my desk. She’d say, ‘Whenever I have a thought and you’re not there I have to write it down otherwise I’ll forget.’ She was thinking about her life and the way forward and her sons and her part in the royal family.”

Paul Burrell on Diana’s note

Paul also shared his thoughts on what he thinks Diana would have been like now if she were still alive. He said he doesn’t think “she would hold any animosity at all towards her ex-husband or towards her ex-husband’s wife” King Charles and Camilla.

Paul said he believes Diana “would have gone on in life and achieved her own ambitions, still being royal and regal”. Earlier this year, Paul said he believes Diana would have “desperately wanted” her sons William and Harry to be brought back together.

The once close brothers have faced rumours of a strained relationship for years. Harry made a string of claims in his Oprah interview in 2021 alongside wife Meghan. He also made allegations in his tell-all book Spare, released in January.

William and Harry’s relationship has reportedly been strained for some time (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Harry news

He alleged that he and William got into a physical altercation in 2019 during an argument about Meghan.

Speaking to the Mirror in February, Paul said: “Wouldn’t it be wonderful to see the boys repair their relationship and to be back where they should be back? The public would love that. I’d applaud that.”

The brothers will reunite this weekend at their father King Charles’ coronation. Harry will attend the historic event alone. His wife Meghan will remain in California with their children – Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

