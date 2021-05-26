Princess Diana and Meghan Markle have beaten Kate Middleton in a new study to find out which member of the Royal Family is the biggest style ‘influencer’.

But the two younger royals have both been beaten into second and third place respectively by the late Princess of Wales.

Meghan beat out Kate into third place (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Where did Princess Diana finish in the study?

The study, which was undertaken by fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, analysed search volumes on the internet in both the UK and the US.

And, despite facing negative press in recent months, Meghan Markle edged out Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Sussex received 148,550 searches for style inspiration, followed closely Kate with 145,400 searches.

Princess Anne was the fourth biggest Royal style icon with 6,890 searches for her style and outfits.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, followed in fifth place.

Princess Beatrice – who is expecting her first child – ranked sixth with 2,380 searches.

Pretty Little Thing expects this to increase as fans of the royals search for her maternity style after her recent baby announcement.

Completing the list of Royal style icons is Sophie, Countess of Wessex (1,830 searches), the Queen (1,540 searches), Princess Eugenie (1,340 searches), and Zara Tindall (220).

The late Princess is still hugely influential (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Diana score?

However, the clear winner was Princess Diana.

Despite passing away in 1997, the iconic Princess of Wales scored over 200,000 searches.

With blazers one of the biggest trends in 2021, her love of the jackets back in the day is influencing fashion seekers.

The fashion brand says that there has been a 750 per cent spike in demand for blazers within the past month alone in the US and UK.

Could Sophie be the next royal style icon? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What about future style icons?

When it comes to future royal style icons, there’s an unexpected name at the top of the list.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, has seen the biggest increase in searches looking for her style with a 700 per cent increase over the past year.

Sophie was followed closely by Princess Anne with a 600 per cent increase.

Camilla is the third biggest up-and-coming royal influencer with a 350 per cent increase in searches.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice scored a 240 per cent increase.