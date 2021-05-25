Kate Middleton news
Royals

Kate Middleton news: Duchess’ ‘nod to Princess Diana’ on trip to Scotland

The resemblance between the two outfits is uncanny!

By Paul Hirons

In the latest Kate Middleton news, she has ‘channelled’ Princess Diana on her trip to Scotland with husband, Prince William.

The 39-year-old Duchess of Cambridge wore a blue outfit that was very similar to Diana’s 1992 ensemble.

In Kate Middleton news the Duchess wore an outfit very similar to Princess Diana
William and Kate visited Edinburgh (Credit: Andy Buchanan/WPA Rota/Shutterstock)

What’s the latest Kate Middleton news?

The Duke and Duchess visited Scotland yesterday on a whistle-stop tour.

Yesterday she and William visited a social care charity that deals with addiction and mental health issues.

Read more: Kate Middleton news: Duchess ‘stepping into Prince Philip’s role’ as ‘glue’ that holds royal family together

And today the royal couple visited the Orkney Islands for the first time, sharing a cuppa with the Bichan family.

However, it was Kate’s outfit yesterday that got tongues wagging.

In Kate Middleton news the Duchess wore an outfit very similar to Princess Diana
Diana wearing a similar outfit in 1992 (Credit: Photo by Mike Forster/Daily Mail/Shutterstock)

What did Diana wear?

Wearing an all-blue affair, she also wore a stylish double-breasted blazer and a pleated midi skirt.

To break up the Scottish all-blue, Kate wore a pair of tan heels and a matching bag.

The outfit looked uncannily similar to one her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, wore in 1992.

In 1992, Diana would often be pictured with her lady-in-waiting, Sarah McCorquodale, or her then-husband Prince Charles on engagements.

Diana also wore a blue, double-breasted blazer with brass buttons and a pleated skirt.

But instead of Kate’s tan heels, Diana kept the all-blue theme going and wore blue tennis shoes.

What else did Kate and William get up to in Edinburgh?

During their stop-off in Edinburgh yesterday, William and Kate visited the Sikh Sanjog community group.

The group helps to prepare meals for vulnerable families in and around Edinburgh.

And, while they were there, the royal couple pulled up their sleeves and helped to cook up some treats.

Furthermore, they helped with rolling out chapatis, cooking curry and spooning food into plastic boxes for delivery.

Read more: Kate Middleton latest news: Duchess of Cambridge stuns fans with ‘angelic’ appearance

Kate and William’s stint in the kitchen was met with widespread approval on Instagram, where fans also complimented their cooking skills.

One wrote: “That was a great chapati making effort I would say!”

Another said: “Both of you are accomplished cooks in the kitchen your movements are of confident cooks in a kitchen!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Tipping Point on ITV: Distracted viewers all saying the same thing about contestant Shirley's appearance
Tipping Point: ITV viewers distracted by contestant Shirley’s appearance
Carol Vorderman
Carol Vorderman shares ‘cute’ throwback wedding snap at age 24
itv this morning: Alice Beer's dried flowers segment
This Morning on ITV: Alice Beer accused of ‘ripping off’ viewers with dried flower segment
Emmerdale: Sandra Flaherty has had a ‘personality transplant’ fans claim
this morning holly Willoughby
This Morning host Holly Willoughby announces ‘mind-blowing’ new TV role
Emmerdale Reece Dinsdale
Emmerdale star Reece Dinsdale returns to the soap tomorrow weeks after Paul Ashdale’s death