Princess Charlotte is reportedly aware of her future position in the Royal Family – and it’s something that might be causing her sadness, it has been claimed.

It’s believed that Princess Charlotte is aware that, with big brother Prince George second in line to the throne, she is very much the “spare” – just like her uncle Prince Harry.

Katie Nicholl, royal correspondent for Vanity Fair, made the claims in her book, The New Royals, which was released last month.

Princess Charlotte: Young royal knows she’s the ‘spare’

In it, Nicholl alleges that Princess Charlotte has seen the way Prince Harry is allegedly viewed as “the spare”.

Nicholl writes that Charlotte is already “aware of the order of succession and [knew] that like her Uncle Harry she is now the spare”.

Charlotte is already painfully aware of her second-class status.

Fellow royal expert Daniela Elser also waded in on the “heir and a spare” comments made by Nicholl.

She claimed: “There is something so profoundly sad about a kid in year one, who should be able to, eyes-wide, look at the world as full of wonder and possibility.

“But instead is already painfully aware of her second-class status.”

Current figures even suggest that Charlotte will earn significantly less than brother George.

When he eventually receives the title of Prince of Wales, Charlotte can expect to get only roughly 1.15% of what George will gain.

However, Nicholl has also claimed that, with no expectation of taking over the throne, Charlotte can head off and be a career girl, and she’ll surely have the world at her feet.

Prince Harry’s sadness at his royal life

Apparently, Charlotte isn’t the only royal to have such doubts and fears. In another book published last month, one author claims Prince Harry once had these tribulations too.

Valentine Low is a revered royal writer. In his new book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, he says that Harry once held fears about nephew Prince George.

Valentine writes that Harry had a “long-held fear that his time was running out. And that once Prince George turned 18 he would become irrelevant”.

He alleged that a source told him Harry was “fixated” on concerns regarding his “shelf life”.

This source went on to say: “He would compare himself with his uncle [Prince Andrew]. He would say: ‘I have this time to make this impact. Because I can.’

“Until George turns 18, was the way he was thinking about it. ‘Then I will be the also-ran.’

“He was genuinely thinking of it as, I have this platform now, for a limited amount of time. I want to move forward, move forward,” Valentine claimed.

Prince Harry is set to release his own tell-all memoir, called Spare, in January 2023.

