Piers Morgan launches attack on ‘selfish’ Prince Harry after tell-all book annnouncement

Piers Morgan has hit out, once again, at Prince Harry over his new book as its release date was confirmed today.

The Duke of Sussex’s tell-all memoir, titled Spare, will be released in January next year.

Following the news today, Piers took to Instagram to share his thoughts as he branded Harry “selfish” and “greedy”.

Piers Morgan hit out at “selfish” Prince Harry over his new tell-all book (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers Morgan on Prince Harry’s book

Alongside an image of Harry’s book cover, Piers wrote: “CONFIRMED: Prince Privacy will hurl his latest torrent of malevolent money-making muck at the Royal Family just in time to ruin his father’s coronation as King.

“Playing the victim, again, as he trashes his family, again, from his California mansion….

“Charles should strip this petulant, selfish, greedy, hypocritical [bleep] of all his remaining royal titles/status ASAP.”

As usual, his followers were divided over Piers’ comments.

Prince Harry’s new book will be released in January 2023, it was confirmed today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Some agreed with Piers as one said: “They went for a quite life… That’s a joke.”

Another wrote: “Even the cover is obnoxious.”

However, others were quick to defend Harry as one commented: “Disgusting rant with name calling. Get over yourself.”

Another person added: “I’ll be buying it. Thank you for bringing it to my attention. I wouldn’t have known otherwise. Thanks for advertising it!!!!”

Harry’s memoir will be about his life, including his childhood and his life now with Meghan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

On Thursday, the publishers of Harry’s book Penguin Random House confirmed its release date.

Their official Twitter page announced: “We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023.”

Fans are excited for the book release as one tweeted: “This is going to be an emotional book. The title fits what he was actually born into. He was born a spare. I will definitely order Prince Harry’s book.”

Another added: “Very excited to read Harry’s book.”

Dad-of-two Harry previously spoke about the book.

He said it will be a “firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful”.

What has Prince Harry said about his tell-all memoir, Spare?

Harry said in a statement last year: “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far.

“And excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Harry quit royal life back in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle.

The couple have since moved to the United States and live in California with their two children – Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

