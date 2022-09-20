Sweet moment Princess Charlotte ‘mimics’ Sophie, Countess of Wessex at Queen’s funeral

Princess Charlotte of Wales mimicked her great aunt, Sophie Wessex, during yesterday’s funeral, royal fans have pointed out.

The heartwarming moment came as the royals watched the Queen’s coffin depart from Westminster Abbey for the last time.

Charlotte mimicked Sophie, Countess of Wessex yesterday (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Princess Charlotte of Wales mimics Sophie

Princess Charlotte was spotted mimicking her great aunt, Sophie Wessex, yesterday towards the end of the service at Westminster Abbey.

Following yesterday’s service at the church in London, the royals stood outside to watch the Queen‘s coffin depart.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stood to the side along with their mother, Kate, Princess of Wales.

They were also joined by their aunt, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, the Queen Consort, Camilla, and their great-aunt, Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

As the Queen’s coffin went past them, the Countess of Wessex curtseyed.

Footage shows Charlotte watching her great-aunt, before copying her and curtseying too.

Meanwhile, her brother bowed his head.

Charlotte was spotted copying her great aunt Sophie, Countess of Wessex (Credit: YouTube)

Royal fans react to Princess Charlotte of Wales mimicking Sophie

Upon seeing the sweet moment, plenty of royal fans took to Twitter to gush over it.

“Love how Charlotte looks at Sophie and follows her lead,” one royal fan tweeted.

“Then George follows and bows his head. Such respectful, beautiful, charming and smart children,” another replied.

“Charlotte is an observant, smart little lady,” a third gushed.

“Charlotte and her little curtseys are the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” another wrote.

Additionally, another tweeted saying: “Charlotte sweetly looking to Sophie for timing. The Countess is always so graceful when she curtsies.”

“And this is how children learn from their elders,” another wrote.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Charlotte shared a sweet moment too (Credit: YouTube)

Charlotte and Meghan’s sweet moment

Charlotte also shared a sweet moment with her aunt, Meghan Markle too.

At one point while standing outside, Charlotte was seen turning and looking at the Duchess of Sussex.

The 41-year-old catches the seven-year-old’s eye and smiles at her.

Smiling, Charlotte then turns back to face the front. She also appears to mouth “wow’ as she does so.

Royal fans spotted the moment and took to Twitter to gush over it.

“Charlotte’s little ‘wow’ after seeing Meghan is so cute,” one royal fan tweeted.

“Oh my days! Even Charlotte is in awe of Meghan Markle. She turned, saw M & said: ‘WOW!'” another said.

“How cute! Aunties are going to Aunt,” a third gushed.

Later, during the committal service in Windsor, Princess Charlotte shared a similar moment with her uncle, Prince Harry.

The young princess turned to look at the Duke of Sussex, who caught her eye and smiled back at her.

