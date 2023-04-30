Princess Charlotte’s birthday treat from mum Kate ‘revealed’ ahead of coronation?

Princess Charlotte will celebrate her birthday next week and, according to reports, she was treated this weekend by mum Kate.

Charlotte – who will turn eight on May 2 – visited the Royal Opera House on Saturday, according to audience members.

There’s speculation that the Princess of Wales took her daughter for an early birthday treat to watch the Royal Ballet and the National Ballet of Canada’s performance of Cinderella.

Charlotte will celebrate her birthday on May 2 (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Charlotte birthday treat?

HELLO! magazine reports that one Twitter user wrote: “First visit to @TheRoyalOpera in @CoventGardenLDN to see #Cinderella. Wonderful ballet with fabulous performances by a great cast. And who should be in the audience? The Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte and her friends.”

In another video posted to Twitter, Charlotte stands on stage with the cast at the end of the performance. Kate appeared to talk to the dancers.

It’s not yet been confirmed if Kate treated Charlotte to the day out for her upcoming birthday. But fans were thrilled to see the young royal out either way.

Princess Charlotte turns eight on May 2 and will likely celebrate with friends and family (Credit: Cover Images)

One person gushed on Twitter: “Whoa! Princess Charlotte’s is so adorbs and Mommy Catherine is so hands on.” Another wrote: “So super sweet!” Meanwhile, someone else tweeted: “Aww so lovely! I have no doubts they had a wonderful time.”

ED! has contacted reps for Kensington Palace for comment.

It comes after reports claimed Prince William and Kate may cut their coronation plans short for the sake of Charlotte. King Charles will have his coronation next Saturday (May 6), at Westminster Abbey.

However, rehearsals will reportedly take place this week and they may interrupt Charlotte’s birthday.

Prince William and Kate will reportedly cut coronation rehearsals short for Charlotte’s birthday (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate news

Speaking to OK!, a source claimed William and Kate do not want Charlotte’s birthday to become “buried in coronation hype”. The insider added: “They have ensured that Charlotte’s birthday will be celebrated properly during coronation week.”

Aww so lovely! I have no doubts they had a wonderful time.

They said: “Charlotte will be at school at Lambrook on that Tuesday. So the plan is to collect her at the usual time and drive back to Windsor for a small party with her friends at Adelaide Cottage. It might even be a surprise party because staff have been told to keep it quiet.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘to leave coronation after just hours’ to return home for son Archie’s birthday?

“The Wales family will head to London on Friday afternoon to prepare for coronation weekend in London. They are all very excited about it.”

Reports claim Charlotte will make an appearance at the coronation next weekend. She’ll apparently join her siblings – Prince George, nine, and Prince Louis, five, – for the balcony appearance. King Charles‘ coronation takes place at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.