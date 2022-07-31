Princess Charlotte and Prince William have delighted royal fans with a special Euro 2022 final message on social media.

England’s Lionesses play Germany in this evening’s (Sunday July 31) tournament final match after breezing past Sweden earlier this week.

Following that semi-final game on Tuesday, the Duke of Cambridge offered his congratulations to the players via Twitter and Instagram.

Fans have called for Princess Charlotte to attend tonight’s Euro 2022 final (Credit: BBC)

Many fans recalled how William, Kate Middleton and Prince George attended last year’s Euro 2020 men’s final at Wembley.

And there were subsequently requests for William – President of the Football Association – and his family to be at the ground again for the Lionesses.

However, many of those respondents also suggested Princess Charlotte, said to be a keen goalkeeper, should be there, too.

But while there is no confirmation the seven-year-old will watch the match unfold live at Wembley, she certainly seems to be backing the Lionesses.

Princess Charlotte and Prince William Euro 2022 message

The young royal captivated supporters as she sat with her dad to sweetly wish the players luck and give them her backing.

The short clip began with William saying: “We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight.

“You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we’re rooting for you all the way.”

He then looked fondly to Charlotte, who chipped in with: “Good luck. I hope you win. Bye!”

She also gave a little wave to the camera.

Princess Charlotte and her brothers wave at the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How fans reacted

Within an hour, the royals’ Insta post racked up hundreds of thousands of Likes.

And among the hundreds appreciative comments, many of them seemed to focus on Princess Charlotte and her appearance.

Her hair also attracted plenty of reaction – as did hearing her voice.

And among the heart emojis and heart-eyed emojis littered within the comments section were dozens of remarks about Charlotte’s interaction with her dad.

“How beautiful is Charlotte? Little girls adore their dads,” one fan wrote.

She’s so pretty! Love her hair.

“This is so cool and beautiful and look at the little princess, we love you,” gushed another.

Meanwhile, a third cooed: “She’s so pretty! Love her hair.”

“So lovely to hear from Charlotte!” enthused yet another onlooker.

And someone else added: “Princess Charlotte is so precious!”

Coverage of the Women’s Euro 2022 final begins at 4pm on BBC One later today, Sunday July 31.

