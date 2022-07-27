Ahead of Sunday’s Euros final with the England women’s team, royal fans have issued a desperate plea to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Lionesses have made it the final stage of the tournament following Tuesday’s (July 26) thumping of Sweden.

But following last night’s results, social media users clamoured for certain requests again and again from the Cambridges.

Lionesses’ squad and staff huddle after their big Euro 2022 win against Sweden (Credit: BBC)

Twitter users urge William and Kate over England women’s final

The Cambridges offered their congratulations to the England players following the final whistle for a game the Lionesses won 4-0.

A tweet signed off by William read: “Congratulations @Lionesses on making it to the #WEURO2022 final on Sunday.

“The entire country is so proud of everything you’re achieving. We believe in you and will be with you all the way! W.”

Many of those responding to the post bore in mind how the Cambridges and Prince George attended last year’s Euro 2020 men’s final at Wembley.

And there were dozens of requests for the Duke – who is President of the Football Association – and Duchess to follow suit this year.

William and Kate with Prince George at the Euro 2020 final (Credit: BBC)

Earlier today (Wednesday July 27), MailOnline reported the couple will make the final, despite taking their annual summer break from royal duties.

Furthermore, the news outlet claimed Princess Charlotte – said to be a footy fan herself – might attend, too.

An FA source is said to have told the site that William and Kate are considering bringing their seven-year-old daughter along.

No, it wasn’t a dream 😍 England are in the #WEURO2022 final and yes, Alessia Russo actually pulled this off 😅 #BBCEuros #BBCFootball #Lionesses pic.twitter.com/BGXSGeBS4q — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 27, 2022

Euro 2022 final requests to William and Kate

But before that report appeared online, fans speculated William’s tweet hinted at a royal audience for the Lionesses big push for glory.

“I really hope William will attend the final if our Lionesses get there!” one user wrote before the Sweden result was confirmed.

Come on Wills we need you to bring the same energy for the gals.

“He was at the Euro matches for the men’s team last year. Come on Wills we need you to bring the same energy for the gals.”

And before the Cambridges’ congratulations were posted, another person wrote: “Hopefully Prince William along with the Cambridge children will be there. #euros2022 #Lionessess #PrinceWilliam.”

Lionesses celebrate England’s third goal against Sweden (Credit: BBC)

‘Please bring George and Charlotte’

And following William’s tweet, even more calls for royal representation – particularly in regards to Charlotte – emerged online.

“William, please go to the finals on Sunday. We cannot wait to see you (please bring George and Charlotte too!!),” one fan urged.

Another echoed those thoughts: “Congratulations @Lionesses. William, we would love to see you going to the final on Sunday! Please take George and Charlotte with you too!”

Meanwhile a third chipped in: “Fantastic results girls. Please @KensingtonRoyal take Princess Charlotte and Prince George.”

Others even prioritised the young princess’ attendance over that of her brother.

“I really hope you’re going and taking Charlotte,” said one.

And someone else concurred: “Bring Charlotte to the final!”

Elsewhere, one person had a cheeky punt in case the Cambridges cannot make it.

They wrote: “Amazing result. If you cannot make the final, can my family have your tickets? Please.”

Coverage of the Women’s Euro 2022 final begins at 4pm on BBC One on Sunday July 31.

