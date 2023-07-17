Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi smiling at royal events
Princess Beatrice’s husband pays beautiful tribute to wife as they celebrate special occasion

Congratulations to them!

By Gabrielle Cracknell

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the husband of Princess Beatrice, has paid a beautiful tribute to his wife on what is a milestone day for them.

The couple are today (July 17) celebrating their third wedding anniversary and Edoardo marked the day fittingly with a touching post on social media.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edo at Royal Ascot
Princess Beatrice married Italian nobleman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020 (Credit: Splash News)

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi pays tribute to wife Beatrice

The Italian nobleman shared three gorgeous photos to his Instagram account, the first of beautiful Beatrice herself and the other two of her bouquet from their wedding day back in 2020.

I love you more than words can say.

He captioned the photo: “Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world. I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together.”

He finished up by saying: “I love you more than words can say, and I can’t wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx.”

Royal fans could not get enough of the beautiful tribute, with many rushing to congratulate the couple on their special day.

One person said: “Happy Anniversary. Beatrice is just so lovely; was a wonderful granddaughter to our late Queen & Prince Philip. Wishing you both all the best.”

“Happy Anniversary, dear Edo and Bea. You both are wonderful,” commented somebody else.

A third person said: “That’s so beautiful said. Wish you both a wonderful day.”

Who is Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo?

Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo, is an English property developer and member of an Italian noble family.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo at friend's wedding
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo share one daughter, Sienna (Credit: Splash News)

When did Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi marry?

The couple tied the knot in 2020 at a secret ceremony in Windsor with just a handful of close family and friends in attendance.

The select guestlist did however include Beatrice’s royal grandparents the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh. The Queen even allowed Beatrice to wear a stunning ivory dress from her collection for her big day and loaned her a tiara that originated from Queen Victoria.

The following year, Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their first child, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. Edoardo, known as Edo for short, also has a son Christopher from a previous relationship.

The couple previously lived in an apartment in St James’s Palace but reportedly moved to a manor house in the Cotswolds late last year.

A big day for the Royal Family

Of course, Beatrice and Edoardo’s wedding anniversary is not the only occasion for the royal family to celebrate today. It is also Queen Consort Camilla’s 76th birthday, her first birthday as Queen. She was honoured with a special gun salute in London, an honour reserved for kings and queens.

Read more: Sarah Ferguson reveals sweet gesture from daughter Beatrice after ‘enormous’ cancer operation

YouTube video player

