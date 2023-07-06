Sarah Ferguson reveals sweet gesture from daughter Beatrice after ‘enormous’ cancer operation

Sarah Ferguson has revealed the sweet gesture her daughter Beatrice did for her after an eight-hour cancer surgery.

The 63-year-old royal revealed last month that she was diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer. Sarah underwent a single mastectomy.

Thankfully, the duchess – who is Prince Andrew’s ex-wife – is back home, recovering. And now, Sarah has issued an update on her recovery from the “enormous” operation.

Sarah Ferguson reveals daughter’s sweet gesture after cancer op

A week after a single mastectomy operation, Sarah appeared on her podcast Tea Talks, where she revealed she was “recuperating at home”. Her co-host, also called Sarah, gushed at how “unbelievable” the mum-of-two looked. Sarah then revealed the sweet gesture daughter Beatrice did for her the day of recording.

“Beatrice chose my green dress,” she said, before revealing she had quite a chaotic morning – relating to her daughter.

“Today before coming in to do the podcast I was in the car, and I said to the driver, ‘Can you turn around?’ and I went back in to hug Beatrice because I really wanted to. Just to be grateful. And Beatrice said ‘Mum, I thought you’d left,’ but I just wanted to. Sienna was asleep.”

Sarah Ferguson says it is ‘scary’ amid cancer battle

Fergie’s co-host also noted that the cancer news must have been “scary” for her daughters, and the duchess replied: “I think it’s scary for any family member out there, you really start to look at your own demise. It’s a wake-up call, and you think, how am I going to deal with this?”

She also said the support she has received so far about the cancer has enabled her “go forward”. She explained: “The most beautiful, beautiful flowers have arrived. There’s letters, there’s cards, and it’s just been an outpouring of kindness.

“And it’s so much so that you can’t… you know, the mind has made up so many games before this thinking everyone believes what they read in the newspapers, and then with all this outpouring of love, it’s like almost it’s everybody’s eulogies to me.”

Royals rally around Sarah

The royal family have reportedly banded together to help her. Daughter Princess Eugenie has “all but moved in” to Royal Lodge, it’s claimed. Meanwhile, Prince Andrew is apparently on hand to bring her meals. Princess Beatrice is always on the phone to keep an eye on her mum. Even the extended family has sent well-wishes, with King Charles writing to his former sister-in-law.

It’s a wake-up call, and you think, how am I going to deal with this?

Sarah spoke about her diagnosis on an episode of her podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah. She revealed she almost didn’t go to the original appointment. She recalled: “It was after a bank holiday, and I live in this area — in the Windsor area — and it was a hot day, and I didn’t feel like going to London. It’s easy to put it off — I’ll do it next week.”

