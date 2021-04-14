Princess Anne has stepped out for her first public engagement today since the death of her father Prince Philip.

The Princess Royal, 70, visited the Royal Yacht Squadron – a British yacht club – on the Isle of Wight on Wednesday (April 14).

Anne was dressed in a navy jacket and trousers as she mentioned her late father during the engagement.

Princess Anne stepped out for an engagement today

What did Princess Anne say?

Anne said she could “understand” why Philip visited the Cowes-based club, saying her father “enjoyed coming down here”.

The Princess also spoke of her “links” and “early memories of sailing” at the club.

She spoke with senior members and a group of aspiring young sailors during the visit.

Anne spoke about her father Prince Philip during the visit

When asked if she had ever sailed on a Flying Fifteen – a sailboat designed by Uffa Fox – Anne said: “I was considered a bit too young and a bit of a nuisance.

“I started really with Bloodhound (a yacht). I regressed to dinghy sailing for a bit, but then got a slightly bigger boat.”

Philip, who died on Friday, was once Admiral of the Royal Yacht Squadron and president of the Royal Yachting Association as well as patron of a number of clubs.

He passed away at Windsor Castle at the age of 99 and Anne recently paid tribute to her father.

Philip died on Friday at Windsor Castle

What did Anne say in her tribute?

In a statement, the only daughter of the Queen and Philip said: “You know it’s going to happen but you are never really ready.

“My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic.

“But mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate.

“His ability to treat every person as an individual in their own right with their own skills comes through all the organisations with which he was involved.”

Anne recently paid tribute to her father

Princess Anne added: “I know how much he meant to them, in the UK, across the Commonwealth and in the wider world.

“I would like to emphasise how much the family appreciate the messages and memories of so many people whose lives he also touched.

“We will miss him but he leaves a legacy which can inspire us all.”

