Princess Anne’s ‘royal gestures’ which sets her apart from William, Kate, Harry and Meghan

Princess Anne has royal gestures which are very different from that of the younger family members.

The Princess Royal celebrates her 72nd birthday today (August 15).

To mark the occasion, a body language expert has studied her behaviour and compared it to the younger royals.

Body language expert Darren Stanton joined forces with Betfair Bingo to study Princess Anne’s royal gestures.

He says although Princess Anne’s personality is more like her late father Prince Philip, her gestures are similar to the Queen‘s.

Darren said: “Princess Anne has very often reminded me of the Queen in terms of her gestures over the years.

Princess Anne keeps gestures to a minimum arriving at Royal Ascot this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“This is despite the strong similarities with her father in terms of her personality.

“It has long been known that Princess Anne does not suffer fools gladly, as the expression says.

“Therefore, people have often said you’ll know if she likes you or not very quickly.

“Of course, these are similar traits to that of her father Prince Philip with whom she was said to share a special bond.

“However, from a non-verbal perspective a lot of her gestures mirror the Queen.”

She embraced and adopted the protocols of the time

One of these is the fact the Queen would not display affection in public.

Former police officer and TV cop Darren, dubbed ‘the human lie detector’, said this is also true of Princess Anne.

“I have struggled to find any photographs where she might have kissed her partner or held hands or showed any major signs of emotion,” said Darren.

“This sets her apart from the younger generation of Royals too as we are more likely to see this from the likes of Kate and William or Meghan and Harry.”

What does this reveal about the Princess Royal’s personality?

The way Princess Anne demonstrates her feelings and follows the Queen’s lead is down to her upbringing.

While the younger royals are comfortable expressing affection for each other, older generations traditionally found it less acceptable.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are happy to show affection in public (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Darren added: “This does not mean that she is a cold person lacking empathy or emotion.

“It simply demonstrates the fact that because Princess Anne was brought up in a certain way together with her brothers.

“She embraced and adopted the protocols of the time, and this continues through her behaviour today.”

Meanwhile, the Queen led birthday wishes for Princess Anne today, with an Instagram message wishing her a ‘very happy birthday’.

Prince William and Kate also shared their best wishes, as well as with her brother Prince Charles and wife Camilla, via Twitter.

